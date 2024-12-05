Made Lots of Money on Bitcoin at $100k? Ex-Binance CZ: ‘No, Not Exactly’

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Binance co-founder and its former legendary chief executive Changpeng Zhao (widely known as CZ) has published a tweet to comment on the much-anticipated Bitcoin surge over $100,000 and revealed one big thing about his BTC stash.

Bitcoin finally breaks above $100,000

The whole crypto community on the social media X giant is buzzing as the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency Bitcoin has finally surpassed the $100,000 price level for the first time in history, reaching a new all-time high of Binance co-founder several hours ago.

To achieve that, Bitcoin demonstrated an approximately 9.25% spike in the past 24 hours, surging from $94,890. Bitcoin first reached $99,280 and then printed two consecutive green candles that took it above $100,000. At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $102,823.

Advertisement

CZ admits to not having made huge profit on BTC spike

The former Binance exchange leader and its co-founder CZ tweeted that while many investors have perhaps seen their profits skyrocket as the massive price surge occurred, he was not one of them: “congrats! you made a lot of money on bitcoin, right? Me: No, not exactly.”

Them: congrats! you made a lot of money on bitcoin, right?



Me: No, not exactly. I still have the same number of bitcoins. It's just that everything else became a little cheaper, relative to bitcoin. — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) December 5, 2024

Changpeng Zhao explained this by saying that he has not been buying any dips recently and his Bitcoin stash has remained the same: “I still have the same number of bitcoins.”

However, he noticed that “everything else became a little cheaper, relative to bitcoin,” either referring to the altcoins he holds, such as BNB, for example, or to altcoin prices in the market at the moment. As for Binance Coin, launched by CZ along with Binance in 2017, on Wednesday, it hit a new all-time high of $793.

Ancient Bitcoin whales awaken

According to the popular cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert, which traced down large cryptocurrency movements, several hours ago, two old-time wallets awakened after staying in hibernation for twelve and thirteen years – since 2012 and 2011.

The former contained 10 BTC, which is now worth $1,023,075 (which cost $50 in 2012), and the latter’s contents are valued at $5,160,551. According to the aforesaid data source, back in 2011, those 50 BTC were worth $219.

💤 A dormant address containing 50 #BTC (5,160,551 USD) has just been activated after 13.0 years (worth 219 USD in 2011)!https://t.co/NpEKtPBBP2 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 5, 2024

This awakening seems logical now, that Bitcoin has finally stepped over the $100,000 threshold that many Bitcoin maximalists expect to be the first step towards surging to $1 million per BTC.