Advertisement
AD

Evernode XRPL Breaks Major Milestone Post-Mainnet Launch

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Evernode has gone live on mainnet with impressive stats to show for it
Wed, 17/01/2024 - 12:35
Evernode XRPL Breaks Major Milestone Post-Mainnet Launch
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) layer-2 protocol Evernode (EVR) has finally gone live on the mainnet after weeks of delay. This launch came with a major bang as Evernode recorded many impressive adoption figures within the space of 48 hours.

Advertisement

Evernode debut: Key network figures

The massive anticipation that surrounded Evernode’s launch seems to have paid off, as more than 38,000 addresses are now connected to the protocol through the Xahau Network. As unveiled by the Evernode protocol, a total of 686 hosts are now housed on the network, with a total of 237,000 EVR already paid out to hosts.

Related
XRPL's Evernode Airdrop: What's Next for 2024?

Evernode was designed as a smart contract platform tailored to amplify the functionalities of XRP Ledger. Its smart contract ability is made possible by the use of Hooks, and according to the L2 protocol, a total of 16 million EVR addresses were claimed in the first live use of Hooks.

The emergence of Evernode has helped showcase how enthusiastic the XRP community is to see innovative protocols emerge in the ecosystem. Evernode became an instant success story with its well-publicized airdrop event. The protocol reserved an allocation of its token supply to holders of XRP, catalyzing an early distributed adoption scheme.

While it is one of the primary layer-2 scaling solutions on XRP Ledger, it is set to compete in a very crowded L2 arena as exists in the wider crypto ecosystem. As such, Evernode will be looking to take a larger share of the piece by competing with established protocols like Arbitrum (ARB) and Polygon (MATIC), among others.

 

Related
New XRP Token, XRP+, Unleashed as Part of Smart Contract Revolution on XRPL

Evernode catalyst

One of the crucial strengths that Evernode can boast of to print impressive growth in the long term is the role of its community. Known for its deep loyalty tendencies, Evernode has curried favors with its mega airdrop, joining its major competitors that penetrated the market using a similar incentivization model.

Besides this community advantage, Evernode’s residency on the XRP Ledger places it in line with more seamless integrations with other highly innovative protocols, through which it can collectively power its growth for the long term.

#XRPL #EVER token
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Ripple CTO Exposes XRP and Ethereum (ETH) Genesis Block Secrets
2024/01/17 12:47
Ripple CTO Exposes XRP and Ethereum (ETH) Genesis Block Secrets
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Major SHIB Giveaway Announced by Team, Here's Intriguing Part
2024/01/17 12:47
Major SHIB Giveaway Announced by Team, Here's Intriguing Part
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Joins XRP, SOL USDC Futures on This Major Exchange: Details
2024/01/17 12:47
Dogecoin (DOGE) Joins XRP, SOL USDC Futures on This Major Exchange: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

CoinbarPay Introduces Its Branded Cryptocurrency on XDB CHAIN, Revolutionizing Web3 Retail Adoption
Kabuni Celebrates “Stake a Future” Launch with 10,000 Steamboat Willie-Inspired NFTs
HELLO Labs Unveils Distribution Strategy for Killer Whales Series
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Evernode XRPL Breaks Major Milestone Post-Mainnet Launch
Ripple CTO Exposes XRP and Ethereum (ETH) Genesis Block Secrets
Major SHIB Giveaway Announced by Team, Here's Intriguing Part
Show all