Whopping 2.12 Billion XRP Now Participate in This Airdrop

In a staggering display of enthusiasm, more than 2.12 billion XRP tokens are now registered for the upcoming Evernode (EVERS) airdrop.

The Evernode protocol, which recently released a registration update, has seen a remarkable response from the crypto community, with 23,858 XRP addresses already signed up for the airdrop.

The massive participation numbers were fueled by registrations from Bitrue and Uphold exchanges, connecting thousands of airdrop wallets. Astonishingly, out of the total eligible XRP, 261 million tokens are contributed by XRPL wallets, while a substantial 1.86 billion tokens come from users on either Bitrue or Uphold exchanges.

Notably, this data only reflects one of the two exchanges involved.

Airdrop Registrations

* Registering Addresses: 23,858

* Participating Exchanges: 2 (Bitrue & Uphold)

* Qualifying XRP:

-- Addresses: 261MM

Evernode's total offering of 72.25 million tokens is set to be distributed strategically, with approximately 28% allocated to founders, Evernode, beta testers and XRP holders. The remaining 72% will be reserved for post-launch host rewards, emphasizing the commitment to rewarding participants in the network's ecosystem.

More details about Evers airdrop

Scheduled for launch on the Xahau Network, Evers will be compatible with any Xahau-compatible wallet, with Evernode recommending Xumm Wallet for users. The platform will exclusively transact in Evers, providing a seamless experience for both hosts and tenants.

Interestingly, Evernode has expressed self-sufficiency by confirming that Evers will initially trade on the Xahau Network's native decentralized exchange. While other exchanges may choose to list Evers in the future, Evernode asserts that it does not actively seek such listings.

The airdrop process kicked off on Nov. 27, and interested participants have until Dec. 11 to register. The highly anticipated launch of the Xahau Network is scheduled for Dec. 18, pending any unforeseen adjustments.