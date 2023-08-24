Everlodge (ELDG) Pre-Sale Welcomes New Crypto Enthusiasts in August, 2023 while Binance Coin (BNB) Community Confident in Its Asset

Thu, 08/24/2023 - 11:50
Guest Author
Everlodge (ELDG) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in August
Everlodge (ELDG) Pre-Sale Welcomes New Crypto Enthusiasts in August, 2023 while Binance Coin (BNB) Community Confident in Its Asset
The uncertain crypto market's nature requires investors to stay updated on all news. Some updates cause panic, while others show a profit-making opportunity for investors. 

Supporters of Everlodge (ELDG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Binance Coin (BNB) regains 12%  

Binance is the world’s largest crypto exchange based on trading volume. BNB, its native crypto token, saw a price rise in 2021 when it hit an all-time high of $690.93. Binance (BNB) aims to become the blockchain's sole infrastructure provider.

BNB has been an integral part of every Binance sub-project. But, the SEC recently sued Binance, claiming BNB is a security. Following the news, BNB's price dropped by 20% to reach lows of around $220 from the previous above-$300 levels. 

Given its high intrinsic value and utility, BNB recovered 12% to reach $247.73 within six days. Currently, BNB is trading at $208, declining about 3.5% in the past 24 hours. 

Everlodge (ELDG) offers a new opportunity

Real estate industry may grow at 25.60% CAGR. Thus, Everlodge, a property marketplace, can be of interest for crypto enthusiasts in 2023. It presents exceptional token utility, and benefits for its token holders.

The platform empowers users to engage in fractional real estate transactions using NFTs. Thus, users can become co-owners of expensive villas, and hotels. Furthermore, an increase in property value will also increase the value of NFT. Thus, users can generate passive income.

Furthermore, its ecosystem comprises DeFi marketplace, a launchpad, and a rewards club. Moreover, token holders can unlock discounts on trading fees. Developers can even raise funding from the platform’s community. Currently, ELDG, the native token, is selling at $0.01. 

Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale

Website: https://www.everlodge.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge

article image
