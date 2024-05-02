Advertisement
AD

    Europe's Banking Giant BNP Paribas Joins Bitcoin ETF Bandwagon

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    BNP Paribas just took slice of Bitcoin ETF pie through BlackRock
    Thu, 2/05/2024 - 15:04
    Europe's Banking Giant BNP Paribas Joins Bitcoin ETF Bandwagon
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    BNP Paribas, the second-largest bank in the European Union (EU), has joined the Bitcoin bandwagon. According to recent filings, the French banking giant purchased BlackRock shares worth $41,684 in the first quarter, signaling to market analysts that this may be the start of something profound.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Morgan Stanley Ups the Ante on Bitcoin ETFs

    Per the filing, BNP Paribas acquired 1,030 iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) at an average of $40.47 per share. While this investment is small concerning the close to $600 billion the bank has in Assets Under Management (AUM), the move has marked a pivotal shift in the mainstream embrace of Bitcoin.

    The disclosure for this cash injection into BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF was teased through a 13F filing. This is an essential regulatory disclosure demanded of entities who traded in the United States at a specific time.

    The demand for Bitcoin among mainstream institutional investment firms is growing, as marked by Morgan Stanley upping its ante regarding the asset class recently. The approval of the spot Bitcoin ETF created an avenue that opened access to every compliant firm to gain access to the new investment product. Besides BNP Paribas, there is a general projection that more mainstream banks will soon embrace the nascent asset class.

    Impact on Bitcoin price

    While it remains unclear what the core intentions of BNP Paribas are, regarding its plans for the digital currency, there is generally bullish sentiment in the market. The price of Bitcoin is in recovery mode, up by 2.07% in the past 24 hours to $58,339.26.

    Related
    Hong Kong's Bitcoin ETF Debut Unmasked by Top Expert

    The long-drawn-out sell-off on the market has sent shivers down to other altcoins, most of which are now recovering in line with the coin. With bullish investor sentiment returning on the BNP Paribas accumulation, Bitcoin is now looking to reclaim the $60,000 resistance level soon.

    Bitcoin remains an outlier in the mainstream market, with over 37% in the past three months.

    #Spot Bitcoin ETF #BlackRock
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image $500,000,000 Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Analysts Speak About 'Worst Day by Far'
    2024/05/02 14:59
    $500,000,000 Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Analysts Speak About 'Worst Day by Far'
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Crucial Shytoshi Kusama Warning Sent out to SHIB Community
    2024/05/02 14:59
    Crucial Shytoshi Kusama Warning Sent out to SHIB Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Urgent Information Issued, What It Pertains To
    2024/05/02 14:59
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Urgent Information Issued, What It Pertains To
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 Returns Showcasing Turkey as the Rising Star in Web3 Adoption
    Polkadot-native Acala Expands to Multichain Horizons Through The Sinai Upgrade
    Announcement: $DEDE Coin, the Dino-Meme Cryptocurrency on Solana, Captures Global Interest
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Europe's Banking Giant BNP Paribas Joins Bitcoin ETF Bandwagon
    $500,000,000 Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Analysts Speak About 'Worst Day by Far'
    Crucial Shytoshi Kusama Warning Sent out to SHIB Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD