    Europe Needs Bitcoin (BTC), Ex-Binance CEO Believes

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ex-Binance boss CZ sounds alarm — does Europe need Bitcoin now more than ever?
    Sat, 1/02/2025 - 9:50
    Changpeng Zhao, the former CEO of Binance and widely recognized as CZ, is making it clear — Europe needs Bitcoin (BTC). Not just as an investment, not as a passing trend, but as something fundamental. The reasoning? The euro is not looking great, and Bitcoin keeps proving itself. Over and over again.

    Lately, Bitcoin has been reaching new all-time highs, while the euro struggles to keep up. This gap is widening, making things uncomfortable for those holding euros. It’s not just speculation — numbers speak for themselves. At this moment, Bitcoin is worth €101,200. The euro? In crypto terms, that’s 0.00001 BTC, which is down 65% since the beginning of 2024.

    For two years now, the European Central Bank (ECB) has been pushing back against Bitcoin. Reports, warnings, analysis — none of it particularly favorable. Christine Lagarde, ECB chief, has been firm: the cryptocurrency will not be added to ECB’s reserves. Meanwhile, in the U.S., the conversation about Bitcoin’s role in reserves is heating up.

    Zhao’s argument comes down to the fact that Europe has a choice. Stick with the old ways, or start seriously considering Bitcoin. Inflation, monetary policies, market uncertainty — traditional financial systems have their challenges.

    Bitcoin, with its decentralized nature and fixed supply, offers something different. It is not perfect. It is not risk-free. But in a world where national currencies fluctuate, the cryptocurrency stands as a possible hedge. An alternative, at the very least.

    The discussion is not going away. Whether the cryptocurrency becomes a real factor in Europe’s financial future is still unclear, but Zhao’s perspective is not without basis. It’s not just hype or theory anymore. As digital assets continue evolving, the euro’s path forward might just need to include BTC — whether the ECB likes it or not.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #European Central Bank
