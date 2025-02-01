Europe Needs Bitcoin (BTC), Ex-Binance CEO Believes

Changpeng Zhao, the former CEO of Binance and widely recognized as CZ, is making it clear — Europe needs Bitcoin (BTC). Not just as an investment, not as a passing trend, but as something fundamental. The reasoning? The euro is not looking great, and Bitcoin keeps proving itself. Over and over again.

Lately, Bitcoin has been reaching new all-time highs, while the euro struggles to keep up. This gap is widening, making things uncomfortable for those holding euros. It’s not just speculation — numbers speak for themselves. At this moment, Bitcoin is worth €101,200. The euro? In crypto terms, that’s 0.00001 BTC, which is down 65% since the beginning of 2024.

For two years now, the European Central Bank (ECB) has been pushing back against Bitcoin. Reports, warnings, analysis — none of it particularly favorable. Christine Lagarde, ECB chief, has been firm: the cryptocurrency will not be added to ECB’s reserves. Meanwhile, in the U.S., the conversation about Bitcoin’s role in reserves is heating up.

EU needs bitcoin. — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) January 31, 2025

Zhao’s argument comes down to the fact that Europe has a choice. Stick with the old ways, or start seriously considering Bitcoin. Inflation, monetary policies, market uncertainty — traditional financial systems have their challenges.

Bitcoin, with its decentralized nature and fixed supply, offers something different. It is not perfect. It is not risk-free. But in a world where national currencies fluctuate, the cryptocurrency stands as a possible hedge. An alternative, at the very least.

The discussion is not going away. Whether the cryptocurrency becomes a real factor in Europe’s financial future is still unclear, but Zhao’s perspective is not without basis. It’s not just hype or theory anymore. As digital assets continue evolving, the euro’s path forward might just need to include BTC — whether the ECB likes it or not.