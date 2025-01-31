Bitcoin's (BTC) Price History Prediction Is $120,000 in February: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market had a rough start to 2025, but Bitcoin (BTC) held its ground, ending the month with 11.5% growth and staying strong above $100,000 per BTC. This was a surprise since most market participants thought it would be a slow month. It makes one wonder what will happen in February.

Advertisement

Historically, February has been a great month for Bitcoin. Looking at CryptoRank statistics from 2011 to 2024, we can see an average monthly gain of 16.6%, with a median profitability of 14.7%. So, if we see a similar increase in February 2025, Bitcoin's price could go above $120,000.

It is worth noting that Bitcoin has only seen losses in February twice in the last decade — in 2023 and 2020, during some pretty unusual market times. The FTX collapse and broader economic instability caused the downturn in 2023, while 2020's decline happened at the start of the pandemic. Apart from these outliers, February has always been a hot time for price action.

Advertisement

BTC Price History by CryptoRank

Last year, BTC surged by 44% in February, which, if it happened again, would drive its price to about $150,000. While that is a bit of a long shot, past performance suggests there is a good chance it will soar again this month.

The crypto market is always a bit unpredictable, but the data shows that there is a chance it will keep going up, which may be good news for bullish-minded investors and analysts. With Bitcoin being around for over 10 years and being traded all over the place, its past price movements are a reliable guide for what's going to happen.