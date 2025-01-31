Advertisement
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Price History Prediction Is $120,000 in February: Details

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin (BTC) to exceed $120,000 in February, price history of leading cryptocurrency predicts
    Fri, 31/01/2025 - 13:16
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Price History Prediction Is $120,000 in February: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The cryptocurrency market had a rough start to 2025, but Bitcoin (BTC) held its ground, ending the month with 11.5% growth and staying strong above $100,000 per BTC. This was a surprise since most market participants thought it would be a slow month. It makes one wonder what will happen in February.

    Historically, February has been a great month for Bitcoin. Looking at CryptoRank statistics from 2011 to 2024, we can see an average monthly gain of 16.6%, with a median profitability of 14.7%. So, if we see a similar increase in February 2025, Bitcoin's price could go above $120,000.

    It is worth noting that Bitcoin has only seen losses in February twice in the last decade — in 2023 and 2020, during some pretty unusual market times. The FTX collapse and broader economic instability caused the downturn in 2023, while 2020's decline happened at the start of the pandemic. Apart from these outliers, February has always been a hot time for price action.

    Article image
    BTC Price History by CryptoRank

    Last year, BTC surged by 44% in February, which, if it happened again, would drive its price to about $150,000. While that is a bit of a long shot, past performance suggests there is a good chance it will soar again this month. 

    The crypto market is always a bit unpredictable, but the data shows that there is a chance it will keep going up, which may be good news for bullish-minded investors and analysts. With Bitcoin being around for over 10 years and being traded all over the place, its past price movements are a reliable guide for what's going to happen.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

