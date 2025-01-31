Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 31

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect sharp move from BItcoin (BTC)?
    Fri, 31/01/2025 - 14:52
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 31
    Cover image via U.Today

    The crypto market remains mainly in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.21% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is going down after setting a local resistance level of $105,023. If the sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $104,000 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the larger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. The volume remains low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. 

    All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $104,000-$107,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $108,364 level. If it closes around that level, the accumulated energy might be enough to set new all-time highs.

    Bitcoin is trading at $104,607 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

