Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Says He’s Glad ETFs Are Being Delayed

Sun, 10/30/2022 - 16:49
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin has weighed in on cryptocurrency regulations in a lengthy post on Twitter
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Says He’s Glad ETFs Are Being Delayed
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has weighed in on cryptocurrency regulation in a recent Twitter thread, arguing that the industry shouldn't put too much effort into attracting institutional capital “at full speed.”

Buterin is not overly concerned by the U.S. Securities and Exchange refusal to greenlight a spot-based exchange-traded fund. In fact, he is glad that U.S. regulators have so far blocked all the attempts to launch such a product. Buterin is convinced that the cryptocurrency ecosystem has to become more mature before this becomes a possibility.

Related
Dogecoin Addresses in Profit Rise to 65% as Price Reaches Five-month High

He believes that regulations that prevent cryptocurrencies from reaching the mainstream are now as bad as those regulations that hurt crypto projects internally. 

At the same time, he believes that the idea of imposing know-your-customer rules on decentralized finance frontends is not very “pointful” since it would “annoy” users while doing little to deter hackers. Buterin explains that bad actors actually write custom code in order to interact with smart contracts.

Buterin is in favor of moderate DeFi regulations that would include limits on possible leverage, stringent audit requirements as well as other measures. 

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried praised Buterin’s suggestions, describing them as “pretty reasonable” in his tweet. 

Regulations remain a hot-button issue for the entire cryptocurrency industry, with many executives persistently clamoring for clarity. 

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Peter Brandt Claims Dogecoin’s Bear Market Is Over
10/30/2022 - 18:53
Peter Brandt Claims Dogecoin’s Bear Market Is Over
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dogecoin Addresses in Profit Rise to 65% as Price Reaches Five-month High
10/30/2022 - 15:39
Dogecoin Addresses in Profit Rise to 65% as Price Reaches Five-month High
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE Finally Has Use Case, Says Cardano Founder; Dogecoin Creator Hits Back
10/30/2022 - 14:35
DOGE Finally Has Use Case, Says Cardano Founder; Dogecoin Creator Hits Back
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev