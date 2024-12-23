Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Ethereum's Key Metrics Surge: Is ETH Rebound Imminent?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    CryptoQuant data paints positive outlook for Ethereum price
    Mon, 23/12/2024 - 15:30
    Ethereum's Key Metrics Surge: Is ETH Rebound Imminent?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum (ETH) has experienced price fluctuations within the last seven days as it struggles to climb back to the $4,000 level. Despite Ethereum’s obvious struggles, a rebound might be on the horizon for the leading altcoin.

    Advertisement

    Positive metrics point to market optimism

    CryptoQuant, a leading on-chain data provider, highlighted some crucial metrics in a post on X that suggest a cautiously optimistic outlook for Ethereum. Notably, CryptoQuant pointed out four indices hinting at a possible positive future for ETH.

    Related
    $250 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum Stun Major US Exchange Coinbase
    Thu, 12/19/2024 - 16:55
    $250 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum Stun Major US Exchange Coinbase
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    According to charts, Ethereum’s Estimated Leverage Ratio is at its peak. This signals that traders and investors are willing to take risks on Ethereum’s derivatives market. The implication is that investors’ confidence has not waned in the asset’s potential to earn profits for them.

    Meanwhile, the funding rates for Ethereum remain moderately positive as traders continue to bet on price increases. These traders have taken long positions despite rates not being excessively high. However, this development suggests a reduced risk of liquidity-driven volatility and possible price growth.

    Furthermore, the Korea Premium Index is positive, with a significant premium on South Korean exchanges. This spike in demand for ETH might influence global market sentiment and trigger general optimism that could impact the price.

    Could ETH hit $5,000?

    CryptoQuant also highlighted continued institutional interest in Ethereum despite market fluctuations. These institutional players and retail investors have continued to demand Ethereum to signal their confidence. If the momentum is sustained, it could drive prices up as high as $5,000, based on predictions.

    Related
    Ethereum vs. Solana: Glassnode Spotlights Unexpected Performance Shift
    Tue, 12/17/2024 - 13:04
    Ethereum vs. Solana: Glassnode Spotlights Unexpected Performance Shift
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Overall, the metrics suggest a bullish trend might happen for ETH. Notably, the anticipation lies in market participants' optimism and continued exposure to the asset. For instance, BlackRock’s ETHA, as recently as Dec. 18, registered an inflow of $81.9 million.

    As of this writing, ETH is exchanging at $3,336.30, marking a decline of 1.35% in the last 24 hours, according to data. However, market volume aligns with CryptoQuant’s analysis as it has increased significantly by 11.45% to $29.81 billion.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 23, 2024 - 15:25
    Huge Bitcoin Reverse Explained by Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone: Details
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 23, 2024 - 15:07
    Why No Dogecoin ETF? Industry Veteran Questions Meme Coin ETF Absence
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Prize: Redefining Raffles with Blockchain
    aelf Introduces aevatar Intelligence: No-Code, No Limits for AI Agents
    Wall Street Pepe Raises $32M in Presale for New Trading Insights Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum's Key Metrics Surge: Is ETH Rebound Imminent?
    Huge Bitcoin Reverse Explained by Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone: Details
    Why No Dogecoin ETF? Industry Veteran Questions Meme Coin ETF Absence
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD