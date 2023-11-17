Ethereum's (ETH) Rally: Prelude to Further Gains as Price Exceeds $2,000 Again

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum has once again crossed the $2,000 threshold, a level it has not seen since April 2023. This resurgence in value is not just a number on a chart; it reflects broader sentiment and the movements of significant players on the market – whales. As the second largest digital asset gained bullish strength, partly fueled by the buzz around BlackRock's potential spot Ethereum ETF, market optimism has grown for a sustained rise in the near term​​.

Whale activity has been particularly noteworthy, with a spike in transactions to their highest levels in seven months, indicating a flurry of activity among these large capital players​​. This is significant because whale behaviors often prelude broader market trends; when they move, the market watches closely. While some whales have booked profits in the wake of the rally, others have gone on a buying spree, picking up 3,200 ETH coins following the price surge​​​​.

One whale, previously inactive for nearly three years, transferred a staggering 26,406 ETH to crypto exchange Bitfinex, realizing a profit of nearly $50 million​​. Another smart whale moved 25,700 ETH to Binance just before the rally, netting gains of $1.5 million as the price pumped​​.

However, not all actions by whales suggest a bullish continuation. Some whale investors have been unstaking their ETH and sending them to exchanges to lock in gains, a move that could be interpreted as preparation for a potential downturn​​. Also, a noticeable spike in exchange-related addresses could indicate that some whales are transferring their holdings to book profits, possibly hinting at a cautionary stance toward the immediate future of the market​​.

Ethereum still aims upward

Solana (SOL) has been a standout performer in recent market activity, displaying robust momentum that has seen its price secure a position well above the $60 mark. This formidable strength in price action is not without its underlying factors, and market analysts are closely monitoring the potential for a surge beyond the $70 threshold.

Solana's ascent can be partly attributed to the broader market's return to risk-on sentiment, where investors are gravitating toward assets with solid fundamentals and strong use cases. Furthermore, technical indicators on the daily chart are signaling a bullish trend, with SOL consistently making higher lows and higher highs – a classic sign of a sustained uptrend.

The chart reveals a potential support level at the $60 mark, which has recently transitioned from a resistance level to a support level following its breakout. This is a bullish indicator, as what was once a ceiling for price is now a floor, suggesting that SOL has the backing of buyers at this new price point.

As for when the rally might lose steam, traders are eyeing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and trading volume for clues. The RSI is currently in a healthy range, neither overbought nor oversold, which typically provides room for further price appreciation. However, should the RSI approach overbought territory, above 70, the likelihood of a reversal could increase as the asset may be considered overextended.

Cardano's bullish trend still here

Cardano (ADA) has been showcasing a bullish trend, as evidenced by its recent breakout, which suggests the potential for a notable price increase. The asset has experienced an impressive surge in trading volume, a strong indicator of increased buying interest and market confidence​​.

The ADA/USDT daily chart on Binance highlights ADA's significant uptrend. Currently navigating around $0.3690, ADA's price stands well above both the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. These key indicators underscore the asset's robust bullish momentum and point toward a continuation of the upward movement​​.

The surge in trading volume accompanying ADA's rally is a critical factor supporting optimistic market sentiment. This increased activity is not just reflective of growing investor confidence but also reinforces the likelihood of ADA's continued rise. Analysts project a 20% leap from current levels, aiming for a price point near $0.44, assuming support levels hold firm and bullish sentiment remains intact​​.

However, the inherently volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market suggests that a pullback is always within the realm of possibility. Should ADA encounter resistance or face profit-taking activities, especially around the $0.38 to $0.40 range, we might see a temporary retracement before further gains​​.