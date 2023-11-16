Cardano (ADA) Price History Shows 153% Surge Might Be Lurking Around

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) is on a major rampage today, joining the hoard of altcoins pushing for new heights today. At the time of writing, Cardano is trading at a spot price of $0.3993, up by 10.2% in the past 24 hours. Effectively, Cardano's current growth trend has helped it pare off all outstanding losses, with the digital currency now up by 7.72% in the trailing seven-day period.

Cardano's performance thus far has been wavy, with the sentiment around the Bitcoin spot ETF shaping investor action. Taking to the X platform, top analyst Ali Martinez shared new perspectives on Cardano's growth trends, noting that the coin's current bullish consolidation is like a reflection of its past.

#Cardano's current consolidation trend eerily mirrors the 2018-2020 phase without the COVID-19 crash!



If so, $ADA could break through the $0.45 resistance around the first week of December. The upswing could send #ADA to $0.75 by late December.



— Ali (@ali_charts) November 16, 2023

According to Martinez, the price trend of ADA mirrors related events that played out in the 2018-2020 era, just before the COVID-19 pandemic came on the scene. The analyst predicts that should the current surge push the coin above the $0.45 resistance point by early December, Cardano could soar toward the $0.75 mark.

Should this projection come to pass, this would be Cardano's highest price since May 2022. On the upside, This price could soar as high as $1 in the long term, a growth level that would imply a 153% surge from the current level.

Bolstering Cardano fundamentals

Every crypto project has two unique facets to their price action, and this includes the technical and fundamental parts. While Martinez has projected hope based on technical considerations, Cardano is not sitting on its laurels when it comes to building innovative protocols that can largely drive adoption.

From Mithril going live on the mainnet earlier in the year to the launch of Lace Wallet, Cardano's parent company, Input Output Global, has been hands-on at work year-round. The Midnight Protocol that is currently being publicized also adds to the mix, cementing the thesis that Cardano has all it needs to fundamentally sustain its bullish growth projections.