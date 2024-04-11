Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum: Whales Go on Huge ETH Buying Spree as Price Falls

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Recent analytics report shows that large whales have been accumulating Ethereum majorly lately
    Thu, 11/04/2024 - 13:20
    Ethereum: Whales Go on Huge ETH Buying Spree as Price Falls
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    According to data shared by the @lookonchain analytics account, two wallets purchased massive amounts of Ethereum on centralized exchanges a few hours ago and then made large purchases over the last three days.

    One of these wallets is suspected to belong to Jihan Wu’s company. In the meantime, while these whales have been grabbing Ethereum to add to their stashes, another massive wallet has made a huge ETH sale on Binance today.

    Whales scooping up massive ETH chunks

    Lookonchain reported that two whales had accumulated big Ethereum chunks. One of them, the source believes, may be Matrixport – the blockchain company founded by former Bitmain boss Jihan Wu. It was created in 2019 and was his second business venture.

    Matrixport’s wallet (presumably) moved 22,251 ETH from crypto exchanges over the past few hours. This amount of Ethereum is evaluated at an impressive $80.06 million. Aside from that, over the last three days, the same wallet has withdrawn 33,925 ETH. This Ethereum lump was worth $122.06 million at the time of the purchases.

    Lookonchain also provided the address that it believes to belong to Matrixport: 0xacc74cfaa8ad730194c1828cc179c78d5c08200e.

    The second whale that was spotted buying Ethereum was "0x4359." It withdrew 3,092 Ethereum (equal to $11.12 million) from the Binance exchange. Within the last three days, it has purchased 24,044 ETH from Binance in total. While these purchases were being made, Etherum printed three consecutive red candles on an hourly chart, pushing down from $3,609 to $3,543.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder’s New DOGE, BTC, ETH Tweet Stirs Crypto Community

    Anonymous whale dumps millions in ETH

    Meanwhile, as the above-mentioned whales accumulated Ethereum, another big wallet has been selling it. The @spotonchain analytics data account has reported that just recently a large ETH whale transferred 9,000 ETH to Binance to sell it at $3,560 per coin. This amount of Ethereum is valued at approximately $32 million.

    This was the whale's biggest single deposit so far tracked by the aforementioned platform. So far, this whale far holds 29,738 ETH worth roughly $106 million, with an approximate total profit amounting to $68.5 million – that constitutes 65% growth.

    After soaring above the $3,720 level on Monday, the second largest cryptocurrency retraced 7.80% by Wednesday. Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum managed to recover 5.16%; however, this gain was followed by the aforementioned 2% decline.

    #Ethereum #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image AI Plans for New Business Venture Shared by Former Binance Boss CZ
    2024/04/11 13:16
    AI Plans for New Business Venture Shared by Former Binance Boss CZ
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Eyes 97% Decrease in Key On-Chain Metric: What Happened?
    2024/04/11 13:16
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Eyes 97% Decrease in Key On-Chain Metric: What Happened?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Spots Epic Solana (SOL) Pattern, Why It Matters
    2024/04/11 13:16
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Spots Epic Solana (SOL) Pattern, Why It Matters
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Global AI Show and Global Blockchain Show Premier in Dubai
    Unlocking the Potential of AI and Blockchain Fusion: Gate.io and AWS Co-Host Hong Kong Web3 Festival Side Event
    Forbes Web3, Yuga Labs, Linea, BMW and eToro Join Arts DAO for Web3 Extravaganza
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum: Whales Go on Huge ETH Buying Spree as Price Falls
    AI Plans for New Business Venture Shared by Former Binance Boss CZ
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Eyes 97% Decrease in Key On-Chain Metric: What Happened?
    Show all