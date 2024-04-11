Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets in Massive Whale Transactions Amid Price Recovery

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ethereum (ETH) witnesses abnormally massive transactions as whales get active amid price recovery
    Thu, 11/04/2024 - 8:12
    Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets in Massive Whale Transactions Amid Price Recovery
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of Ethereum, the main altcoin of the crypto market, has experienced a real roller coaster ride over the past 24 hours. Thus, after yesterday's dump, which liquidated tens of millions of dollars worth of positions in just an hour, the price of Ethereum fell by 3.1% at one point, reaching $3,411. 

    Advertisement

    Then, however, there was a rebound, and a little more than 20 hours later, ETH is trading at $3,591, showing a 5.3% gain from yesterday's bottom.

    Related
    Vitalik Buterin Reveals How to Make Ethereum More Decentralized

    Amid these dramatic price swings, a flurry of activity from crypto whales, the most prominent players on the market, has caught the attention of analysts. Thus, Spot On Chain reported a massive deposit of 9,000 ETH, worth $32 million, by a whale known as "0x347" on Binance, marking the largest ETH deposit by the entity to date. Currently, "0x347" holds 29,738 ETH, approximately valued at $106 million, with an estimated profit of $68.5 million.

    On the other hand, reports from Lookonchain revealed substantial purchases by a whale, acquiring 10,309 ETH valued at $35.82 million during the market dip. This whale also made another hefty investment before Bitcoin's surge on April 8.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder’s New DOGE, BTC, ETH Tweet Stirs Crypto Community

    The conflicting actions of these major players reflect divergent opinions regarding Ethereum's short-term trajectory. While some view the price recovery as a bullish continuation of the trend, others speculate it might merely be a technical rebound. As ever with the market on edge, Ethereum remains a focal point of speculation and intrigue.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Is Grayscale's Nightmare Finally Over? GBTC Posts Record Low Ouflows
    2024/04/11 08:08
    Is Grayscale's Nightmare Finally Over? GBTC Posts Record Low Ouflows
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image SHIB Burns Soar 48,554% As Shytoshi Kusama Makes Festive Statement
    2024/04/11 08:08
    SHIB Burns Soar 48,554% As Shytoshi Kusama Makes Festive Statement
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Reach $2.3 Million
    2024/04/11 08:08
    "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Reach $2.3 Million
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unlocking the Potential of AI and Blockchain Fusion: Gate.io and AWS Co-Host Hong Kong Web3 Festival Side Event
    Forbes Web3, Yuga Labs, Linea, BMW and eToro Join Arts DAO for Web3 Extravaganza
    HIPTHER Invites You to Recognize Gaming Excellence at the Baltic & Scandinavian Gaming Awards 2024 – Online Voting Session is Now Open
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Skyrockets in Massive Whale Transactions Amid Price Recovery
    Is Grayscale's Nightmare Finally Over? GBTC Posts Record Low Ouflows
    SHIB Burns Soar 48,554% As Shytoshi Kusama Makes Festive Statement
    Show all