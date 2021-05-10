Ethereum on Track to Surpass JPMorgan Chase After Hitting $4,000 for the First Time

News
Mon, 05/10/2021 - 04:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum is now on track to surpass JPMorgan Chase after hitting $4,000 for the first time
Ethereum on Track to Surpass JPMorgan Chase After Hitting $4,000 for the First Time
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum's market cap has swelled to $467 million, meaning that it's on track to surpass JPMorgan Chase. The largest U.S. bank is currently worth $488 billion after the Friday close. 

Bitcoin, for comparison, surpassed JPMorgan's market cap in mid-December. 

CMC
Image by companiesmarketcap.com

As of now, Ether is now on track to be worth over $500 billion, challenging the likes of Samsung and Visa.     

Related
JPMorgan CEO Says Crypto Market Could Reach $5 Trillion, Urges Regulators to Pay Attention

As reported by U.Today, Ethereum has just hit $4,000 for the first time, strongly outperforming Bitcoin.

The cumulative crypto market cap is now sitting at $2.5 trillion. The market is worth more than Apple, the most valuable company in the world.      

#Ethereum News #JP Morgan News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image DOGE-Inheriting Shiba-Inu Futures to Launch on Binance
05/10/2021 - 10:49

DOGE-Inheriting Shiba-Inu Futures to Launch on Binance
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Binance Suspends ETH, XLM Withdrawals as XLM Surges to Highest Level Since 2018
05/10/2021 - 10:01

Binance Suspends ETH, XLM Withdrawals as XLM Surges to Highest Level Since 2018
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image 74 Million XRP Moved by Ripple and Two Top-Tier Exchanges
05/10/2021 - 09:13

74 Million XRP Moved by Ripple and Two Top-Tier Exchanges
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan