Ethereum on Track to Surpass JPMorgan Chase After Hitting $4,000 for the First Time

Ethereum is now on track to surpass JPMorgan Chase after hitting $4,000 for the first time

Ethereum's market cap has swelled to $467 million, meaning that it's on track to surpass JPMorgan Chase. The largest U.S. bank is currently worth $488 billion after the Friday close.

Bitcoin, for comparison, surpassed JPMorgan's market cap in mid-December.

Image by companiesmarketcap.com

As of now, Ether is now on track to be worth over $500 billion, challenging the likes of Samsung and Visa.

As reported by U.Today, Ethereum has just hit $4,000 for the first time, strongly outperforming Bitcoin.

The cumulative crypto market cap is now sitting at $2.5 trillion. The market is worth more than Apple, the most valuable company in the world.