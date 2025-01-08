Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Foundation Conducts First ETH Sale in 2025 Amid Big Price Slump

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ethereum Foundation has sold its first ETH batch this year as price plummeted heavily
    Wed, 8/01/2025 - 15:27
    A
    A
    A
    Ethereum Foundation Conducts First ETH Sale in 2025 Amid Big Price Slump
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Analytics account @spotonchain has published a tweet to inform the crypto community that today the Ethereum Foundation had made its very first sale in 2025, on Jan. 8.

    Advertisement

    Related
    BNB Adopted As Strategic Reserve Asset in This Country: Ex-Binance CZ
    Wed, 01/08/2025 - 10:11
    BNB Adopted As Strategic Reserve Asset in This Country: Ex-Binance CZ
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Ethereum Foundation dumps 100 ETH amid price plunge

    The foundation sold its traditional 100 ETH batch for 329,463 DAI stablecoins. According to the same data source, throughout 2024, they had dumped a total of 4,666 ETH at an average price of $2,823, earning $12.61 million in total. The tweet states that the Ethereum Foundation usually made sales before sharp price declines.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 4,100% as 21,709,094 SHIB Vanish
    BNB Adopted As Strategic Reserve Asset in This Country: Ex-Binance CZ
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki: 'Bitcoin Crashing. Great News'
    Spot Bitcoin ETFs Attract $1.7 Billion Worth of Inflows in Four Days

    Its previous sale was made in December — 100 ETH for 402,473 DAI. That was the second consecutive sale as the foundation dumped 200 ETH for 776,800 DAI cumulatively.

    Advertisement

    Today’s sale was also made amid a large price drop as, over the last day, the price of the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has plunged by 9%. ETH went down sharply from $3,640, hitting a local low at the $3,308 price level. By now, ETH has partly pared its losses, rising by 1.32%, and is changing hands at $3,351 per coin.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 8, 2025 - 15:16
    Stellar (XLM) Flips Shiba Inu in Market Rankings, What's Next?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 8, 2025 - 15:12
    21 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Supply Announced by Satoshi Nakamoto 16 Years Ago Today
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DDB Miner Opens New Instruments for Crypto Audience
    New Solana Layer-2 Scaling Solution Solaxy Raises $8.9m in Presale Funding
    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Foundation Conducts First ETH Sale in 2025 Amid Big Price Slump
    Stellar (XLM) Flips Shiba Inu in Market Rankings, What's Next?
    21 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Supply Announced by Satoshi Nakamoto 16 Years Ago Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD