Ethereum Foundation Conducts First ETH Sale in 2025 Amid Big Price Slump

Analytics account @spotonchain has published a tweet to inform the crypto community that today the Ethereum Foundation had made its very first sale in 2025, on Jan. 8.

Ethereum Foundation dumps 100 ETH amid price plunge

The foundation sold its traditional 100 ETH batch for 329,463 DAI stablecoins. According to the same data source, throughout 2024, they had dumped a total of 4,666 ETH at an average price of $2,823, earning $12.61 million in total. The tweet states that the Ethereum Foundation usually made sales before sharp price declines.

Its previous sale was made in December — 100 ETH for 402,473 DAI. That was the second consecutive sale as the foundation dumped 200 ETH for 776,800 DAI cumulatively.

— Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) January 8, 2025

Today’s sale was also made amid a large price drop as, over the last day, the price of the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has plunged by 9%. ETH went down sharply from $3,640, hitting a local low at the $3,308 price level. By now, ETH has partly pared its losses, rising by 1.32%, and is changing hands at $3,351 per coin.