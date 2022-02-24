Ethereum Exchange Balance Rises Amid Bloodbath on Crypto and Financial Markets

News
Thu, 02/24/2022 - 10:58
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum balances on centralized exchanges are spiking as the crypto market is in a panic
Ethereum Exchange Balance Rises Amid Bloodbath on Crypto and Financial Markets
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Inflows to cryptocurrency exchanges have increased as crypto markets faced a wave of correction caused by the bloodbath on traditional financial markets. According to Glassnode data, balances of Ethereum on exchanges reached a three-month high of 14,795,397 ETH.

The increase in Ethereum balances on exchanges began in December 2021 when the second-largest cryptocurrency was trading close to or above $4,000. With the aggravation of the downtrend on the market, more traders and investors decided to take profits rather than hold through the bear market.

While the increase in exchange balances was rather more progressive than explosive, with the constant appearance of strong selling pressure on the market, the growth of balances accelerated and reached 14.7 million from 14.5 million ETH in a matter of weeks.

Previously, U.Today reported that a large portion of Ethereum investors are choosing alternative investment solutions. With the future increase of the APR, more investors may choose staking that currently allows at least a 4% APR. But while investing in the staking contract, users should be ready to lock their funds for a certain period.

Related
Cardano, XRP and MATIC Are Down by Double Digits as Bitcoin Falls to New Lows

Prior to the major correction on the cryptocurrency market, numerous centralized exchanges reported that their Ethereum reserves are being actively drained by users as more investors choose to store coins in noncustodial wallets.

Previously, Kraken and Coinbase's CEO urged users to withdraw digital funds from exchanges and store them in private wallets, as more platforms have to follow cryptocurrency seizing orders and will not be able to protect users' funds.

At press time, Ethereum is trading at $2,351 and losing 8.5% of its value, reaching the local bottom of the current trend.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano Tops in Adjusted Volume Transactions Despite Price Tumbling 18%
02/24/2022 - 12:49
Cardano Tops in Adjusted Volume Transactions Despite Price Tumbling 18%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image $460 Million Worth of Remaining Crypto Longs Liquidated in Last 24 Hours
02/24/2022 - 12:35
$460 Million Worth of Remaining Crypto Longs Liquidated in Last 24 Hours
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Yearn.Finance (YFI) DeFi Protocol Finally Expands to Ethereum's Arbitrum
02/24/2022 - 12:35
Yearn.Finance (YFI) DeFi Protocol Finally Expands to Ethereum's Arbitrum
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov