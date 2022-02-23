Opera Goes Full DeFi by Integrating Ethereum Layer 2

Opera Software, the Oslo, Norway-based company behind popular web browser Opera, has stepped up its DeFi game by adding support for DeversiFi, a decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain.



The trading platform is powered by StarkNet, a Layer 2 scaling solution developed by Israeli start-up StarkWare.



StarkNet, which went live earlier today, uses zero-knowledge rollups to solve Ethereum's most pressing problem: exorbitant gas fees that have become a major hindrance to the blockchain's broader adoption. The scaling technology is capable of achieving up to 100 times cheaper gas costs compared to the original layer.



From now on, Opera users will be able to make cheap transactions on DeversiFi, benefiting from ZK-rollups technology.

Last month, Opera launched a dedicated Web3 browser, which is packed to the brim with various cryptocurrency features, which of course, include non-fungible tokens. The purpose of the new product is to make crypto more accessible to the average Joe.In the meantime, Opera's competitor, Mozilla, dropped cryptocurrency donations last month after facing unexpectedly strong backlash from its users.Opera's Chromium-based browser remains its flagship desktop offering. With its cryptocurrency project, the Norwegian company aims to challenge Brave , the very first blockchain-based browser that launched in November 2019.