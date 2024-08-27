    Ethereum (ETH) Spot ETFs Are Bleeding, Bitcoin ETFs Thriving

    Arman Shirinyan
    Unpleasant situation emerges on cryptocurrency market as Ethereum is rapidly losing to Bitcoin
    Tue, 27/08/2024 - 14:45
    Ethereum (ETH) Spot ETFs Are Bleeding, Bitcoin ETFs Thriving
    Between Bitcoin and Ethereum, the state of the cryptocurrency market today is displaying a sharp contrast. While ETH is seeing withdrawals, BTC is exhibiting strength, with steady inflows into spot ETFs for 12 straight days, suggesting a difference in investor sentiment between the two biggest cryptocurrencies

    Bitcoin is currently maintaining its position with slight optimism. Thanks to a recent bounce from the 100-day moving average, Bitcoin has been able to maintain its position above $62,000. This level has served as an important support, and the bullish momentum may continue as long as BTC stays above it.

    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The substantial inflows into Bitcoin spot ETFs indicate that investors' confidence is rising in spite of general market uncertainty. This sentiment is further supported by the dominance of BTC on the options market, where modest call spread buying indicates cautious optimism.

    The decline in front-end volatility, however, indicates that traders are probably waiting for more clarity on the impending rate cut decisions in September and are not anticipating significant price movements in the near future. 

    On the other hand, Ethereum is having difficulties. Over the last eight days, there has been a persistent withdrawal from ETH spot ETFs, indicating a lack of trust in the asset. With resistance coming from its 50-day and 100-day moving averages, ETH's price action has been comparatively sluggish, failing to hold above these levels. Also, there is not much buying pressure, as the RSI (Relative Strength Index) is circling around the lower 40s. 

    The market may be wary of ETH's near-term prospects given its difficulty maintaining above important technical levels. ETH might keep underperforming unless there is a notable change in investor attitude or a general market upswing, as the macro-driven market still favors BTC.

