Michael Saylor Explains “Bitcoin Rules” in Recent Eye-Catching X Post

Michael Saylor, Bitcoin evangelist and cofounder of the MicroStrategy business intelligence giant, has caught the attention of the global crypto community with his recent tweet about Bitcoin.

Saylor published it while the world’s flagship cryptocurrency staged a 2.7% decline, falling from above the $64,000 price level.

Michael Saylor and "Bitcoin rules"

Vocal Bitcoiner published a tweet in which he explained “Bitcoin rules” to the crypto community. According to his message, Bitcoin rules are about having no rules: “#Bitcoin is Rules Without Rulers,” Saylor tweeted in his typical manner of publishing short aphorism-like one-line tweets.

The AI-generated image that comes with the tweet features a girl that looks like an android and is reminiscent of the main character from the iconic sci-fi movie “The Fifth Element,” made by Luc Besson in 1997. She has a logo of Bitcoin on her chest, as if Saylor hinted that BTC is the necessary “fifth element” that humanity needs right now.

As the cofounder and leader of MicroStrategy, the company that was the first to begin making regular BTC purchases, putting Bitcoin on its balance sheet, Saylor publishes daily Bitcoin-themed tweets with corresponding images to support the Bitcoin spirit on X within the crypto community.

Bitcoin plunges after soaring above $64,000

Over the last 24 hours, the largest cryptocurrency printed a substantial decline of almost 3%, plunging from the $64,500 zone to $62,720, and is currently changing hands at $62,860.

This decline took place after a massive 11.14% growth experienced by Bitcoin last week, when BTC surpassed $64,000 for the first time in a while. BTC managed to continue trading in the $64,000 zone from Friday to Monday, and then the BTC price took a hit, pushed down by bears.

A renowned investor and author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book on finance management Robert Kiyosaki predicted earlier this year that he expected Bitcoin to skyrocket as high as $350,000 by the middle of August. Kiyosaki made a disclaimer that it was not exactly a prediction but rather his wish and hope. Overall, such influencers as Kiyosaki, Max Keiser (El Salvador Bitcoin advisor) and Samson Mow (JAN3 CEO) expect Bitcoin to surge above the $100,000 level in the near future. Mow believes that BTC will reach the jaw-dropping $1 million price level.