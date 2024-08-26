    Ethereum (ETH) on Exchanges at All-Time Low; Bullish?

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Ethereum (ETH) holders are withdrawing from centralized exchanges en masse, data says
    Mon, 26/08/2024 - 16:31
    Ethereum (ETH) on Exchanges at All-Time Low; Bullish?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, has set a crucial record: the share of its supply held on centralized exchanges has never been lower. Typically, analysts treat this as a bullish midterm signal.

    Ethereum (ETH) supply shock coming, this metric says

    Share of Ethereum (ETH) supply stored on centralized exchanges across the globe reached absolute low in the entire asset's history. As of late August 2024, only 9.75% of Ethers (ETH) are sitting on CEXes, Glassnode data says.

    For the first time since Ethereum's (ETH) public release, less than 1 in 10 coins is deposited on centralized exchanges. 

    Analyst Leon Waidmann, Onchain Foundation's Head of Research, is excited by the potential of this process for the dynamics of the ETH price moving forward:

    We are not bullish enough (...) As this development continues, Ethereum supply shock potential is real.

    The last time the Ethereum (ETH) community was sending Ethers to CEXes was in March 2024, to fix profits amid its current price ATH.

    The interest in withdrawing Ethers from exchanges mirrors the apathy of sellers: more and more ETH holders are going to keep their ETH in order to sell it at better prices.

    Ethereum (ETH) gas price lost 85% in last year

    As of press time, the Ethereum (ETH) price is struggling to stay above $2,810, being down by 1.6% in the last 24 hours. Daily trading volume also declined by 3.65%.

    The process of the reduction of the ETH share on CEXes is accompanied by another major trend. Using Ethereum (ETH) has never been cheaper, as gas prices target all-time lows in August 2024.

    Ethereum's (ETH) average gas price dropped to 2.6 Gwei: sending ETH transactions at the normal speed costs roughly $0.28 right now.

    A year ago, this metric was above 16 Gwei: Ethereum (ETH) gas dropped thanks to the implementation of network upgrades and reduced on-chain activity on Ethereum's L1.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

