    Ethereum (ETH) Scampering to Avoid Liquidation in Epic Price Hailstorm

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ethereum (ETH) whales trying to repay their debts amid price fall
    Fri, 5/07/2024 - 10:17
    Ethereum (ETH) Scampering to Avoid Liquidation in Epic Price Hailstorm
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The broader crypto market bloodbath has triggered an unexpected race for survival among Ethereum (ETH) whale investors. According to insights from crypto analytics platform Lookonchain, amid the intensive price slump, many traders are about to face liquidations, as the ETH price falls to a 24-hour low of $2,839.82.

    Moving against potential liquidation

    In the trading world, the market dynamics are always notably different. One common trend is that traders generally borrow money with leverage, and price fluctuations often push these investors into losses or profits.

    In line with these harsh market conditions, Lookonchain said three whales deposited 28,558 ETH worth approximately $82.2 million to Binance earlier today. This massive amount was used to repay the debts they owed. 

    Traders are often unlucky as the market downturn might happen unexpectedly, giving little or no time for traders to react to save their capital. This trend was seen weeks ago when Curve Finance Founder Michael Egorov suffered one of the worst liquidations on the market this year.

    In another Lookonchain post on X, a trader got caught up in the liquidation as he saw a total of 4,215 ETH worth approximately $12.2 million of his funds liquidated. However, this whale appears to have started repaying the debt.

    Ethereum price outlook

    The Ethereum ecosystem is undergoing a very intense sell-off, marked by the slump of the top ETH-based tokens. At the time of writing, the price of ETH itself is changing hands for $2,864.08, down by 9.09% in the past 24 hours. 

    With the ecosystem mega coin in a downtrend, major altcoins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Chainlink (LINK) are down by 13.32% and 13.04% to $0.00001325 and $11.39, respectively.

    While the ecosystem appears strained, experts are optimistic that the coin is likely trading around its price fall, with a sustained rebound set to be recorded soon.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

