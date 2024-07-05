Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Pairs Targeted in New Binance Delisting: Details

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Three unique Bitcoin pairs to leave Binance in three days
    Fri, 5/07/2024 - 8:51
    Binance exchange has once again conducted the periodic purging of its system through specific token delisting. As showcased in its latest announcement, the latest trading pairs to leave the platform primarily feature Bitcoin.

    Binance delists BTC pairs

    As Binance revealed, it will halt support for DGB/BTC, TLM/BTC on its Cross Margin market and DGB/BTC, TLM/BTC, VOXEL/BTC for the Isolated Margin offshoot. Per the announcement, Binance is set to delist these pairs from July 8.

    Token delisting is a regular event by Binance, known as the biggest exchange in the crypto industry in terms of daily trading volume. Over the past few years, the trading platform has expanded its reach with the listing campaign of many token pairs.

    While a listing at any point in time is based on market trends, the narrative changes over time. As a rule, for the platform, trading pairs are typically delisted when their volume plunges below a demand threshold. Some assets may also be delisted based on regulatory considerations.

    In line with these realities, Binance advised its users with active trades for the listed pairs to close their trades before the set deadline. The exchange confirmed that users who are unable to do this will have their trades settled automatically and deposit the balance in users' spot wallets.

    Binance dual-faced market support

    There are several instances of Binance exchange listing and delisting unique token pairs as it is doubling down on maintaining its industry leadership.

    While Binance has made several headlines with its delisting moves, the firm is generally known to complement delistings with the onboarding of other pairs.

    Per an earlier U.Today report, members of the Shiba Inu community were properly advised that the exchange has not delisted SHIB. This update comes following a circulating rumor attesting to these false claims after Binance announced the delisting of some SHIB trading pairs.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

