Advertisement
AD

    Enormous $670 Million Destroyed on Market in 24 Hours as Bitcoin (BTC) Lost $55,000

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market took unexpected hit thanks to Mt. Gox-triggered liquidation cascade
    Fri, 5/07/2024 - 9:37
    Enormous $670 Million Destroyed on Market in 24 Hours as Bitcoin (BTC) Lost $55,000
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The second largest liquidation event in the history of the cryptocurrency market is here. Almost $700 million worth of long orders were destroyed overnight after Bitcoin plummeted below $55,000. Unfortunately, we will not see as quick of a recovery as in the past.

    Advertisement

    A cascade effect is observed on the cryptocurrency market due to large liquidations. When large positions are liquidated, it not only further lowers the price but also incites investor panic. 

    Bitcoin Liquidations
    Source: CoinGlass

    The downturn may be made worse by these panic sales, which would result in more liquidations and a steeper price decline. This also applies to the current market, with dire consequences. Considerable selling pressure has been applied to the market as a result of the transfer of funds from the now-defunct Mt. Gox exchange.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence As Bitcoin Loses $55,000
    Crypto Carnage: Liquidations Reach Highest Level Since FTX Collapse
    Bitcoin Bloodbath: Key Reason Why BTC Is Getting Annihilated
    Ethereum (ETH) Lost All 'ETF Gains,' Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Its Way to Add Zero, Solana (SOL) Reaches $135, Critical Support Activated

    The movement and possible sale of these funds raises the total quantity of Bitcoin available for purchase, which lowers prices. Another significant factor has been the recent selling pressure from ETFs. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have instead become a major source of selling pressure, despite piling up BTC prior to the sell-off.

    Related
    Fri, 07/05/2024 - 05:19
    Bitcoin Bloodbath: Key Reason Why BTC Is Getting Annihilated
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The market price of Bitcoin is adversely affected when these funds sell off substantial quantities of the cryptocurrency. The governments of the U.S. and Germany have been liquidating their cryptocurrency holdings. The market's problems are exacerbated by this government liquidation, which raises supply and lowers prices. 

    The enormous selling volume we are currently seeing is beyond the capacity of the market's liquidity. Due to the lack of liquidity, even modest sales volumes may have a significant effect on the price.

    It will be a difficult journey to recovery. It is unlikely that there will be a rapid recovery because of the large liquidations, large sell-offs from institutional and governmental sources and negative market sentiment overall. Preparing for a midterm bearish market might be a wise decision here.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Pairs Targeted in New Binance Delisting: Details
    Jul 5, 2024 - 9:31
    Bitcoin (BTC) Pairs Targeted in New Binance Delisting: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashes to New Low: Rebuy Signal?
    Jul 5, 2024 - 9:31
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashes to New Low: Rebuy Signal?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence As Bitcoin Loses $55,000
    Jul 5, 2024 - 9:31
    Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence As Bitcoin Loses $55,000
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Asic Marketplace Celebrates 3 Remarkable Years Of Excellence In The Mining Industry
    Pandiana $PNDA Token Presale Goes Live, Set To Overthrow Bonk, WIF, Slothana & BOME On Solana
    Venom Expands into India with Dual Listings on WazirX and CoinDCX
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Enormous $670 Million Destroyed on Market in 24 Hours as Bitcoin (BTC) Lost $55,000
    Bitcoin (BTC) Pairs Targeted in New Binance Delisting: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashes to New Low: Rebuy Signal?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD