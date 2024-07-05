Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashes to New Low: Rebuy Signal?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu fell so low that numerous indicators show values we have not seen in months
    Fri, 5/07/2024 - 8:14
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashes to New Low: Rebuy Signal?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu dropped even lower as the cryptocurrency market got hit with an enormous $620 million in liquidations. Such a dynamic obviously did not go unnoticed as it led to an almost 20% drop in SHIB's value. However, there is one thing that you should keep your eye on. 

    Advertisement

    SHIB's Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped to 21, a year-over-year record. An asset is usually heavily oversold when the RSI hits this low, which may hint at a future rebound. This is an interesting rebuy signal for Shiba Inu because historically low RSI levels have frequently led to price recoveries. 

    SHIBUSDT
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    With $620 million in liquidations, the entire cryptocurrency market is undergoing extreme volatility. Numerous assets, including Shiba Inu, have reached multi-month lows as a result of this massive sell-off. It is important to take into account the market's volatility and the possibility of a quick recovery. The 100 EMA and the 200 EMA are two important support levels that SHIB has broken below, according to the technical chart.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence As Bitcoin Loses $55,000
    Crypto Carnage: Liquidations Reach Highest Level Since FTX Collapse
    Bitcoin Bloodbath: Key Reason Why BTC Is Getting Annihilated
    Ethereum (ETH) Lost All 'ETF Gains,' Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Its Way to Add Zero, Solana (SOL) Reaches $135, Critical Support Activated

    Related
    Thu, 07/04/2024 - 14:37
    300% Spike in Shiba Inu Token Transaction Fees Shocks Shibarium
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The next notable support level of $0.000012 is a critical threshold for SHIB to preserve its structural integrity. More drops might be on the horizon if this level is not maintained. Even though things right now seem hopeless, the RSI's extreme oversold condition points to a potential recovery.

    As usual, keep an eye on the RSI levels being shown right now. There should be no major price drops in the foreseeable future as there might not be enough buyers on the market at this point, but staying cautious is the key.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence As Bitcoin Loses $55,000
    Jul 5, 2024 - 8:08
    Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence As Bitcoin Loses $55,000
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Crypto Carnage: Liquidations Reach Highest Level Since FTX Collapse
    Jul 5, 2024 - 8:08
    Crypto Carnage: Liquidations Reach Highest Level Since FTX Collapse
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin Bloodbath: Key Reason Why BTC Is Getting Annihilated
    Jul 5, 2024 - 8:08
    Bitcoin Bloodbath: Key Reason Why BTC Is Getting Annihilated
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Asic Marketplace Celebrates 3 Remarkable Years Of Excellence In The Mining Industry
    Pandiana $PNDA Token Presale Goes Live, Set To Overthrow Bonk, WIF, Slothana & BOME On Solana
    Venom Expands into India with Dual Listings on WazirX and CoinDCX
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashes to New Low: Rebuy Signal?
    Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence As Bitcoin Loses $55,000
    Crypto Carnage: Liquidations Reach Highest Level Since FTX Collapse
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD