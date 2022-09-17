Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 17

Sat, 09/17/2022 - 13:57
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Ethereum (ETH) follow rise of other coins?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 17
The weekend has started with a correction on the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins are in the green zone again.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Unlike other digital assets, Ethereum (ETH) keeps falling, going down by 2.75%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, Ethereum (ETH) has made a false breakout of the support level at $1,418 against the increased volume. If buyers can hold this zone, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance at $1,435 shortly.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) is looking bearish as the price is very close to the support level at $1,422. If the candle closes below it, it might a reason for a sharp drop to the $1,400 area next week.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

The situation is similar on the weekly chart as Ethereum (ETH) is likely to close below the psychological $1,500 mark. Respectively, the upcoming week might also be bearish for the main altcoin, so traders can expect to see a decline to the $1,356 mark.

Ethereum is trading at $1,426 at press time.

