BTC, XRP and LTC Price Analysis for September 16

Original U.Today article

Which coins can remain bullish against neutral market?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Despite ongoing sellers' pressure, some coins are trying to grow, according to their CoinMarketCap ranking.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is on the list of those coins that are located in the green zone.

Despite the slight growth, it is too early to think about a fast recovery as Bitcoin (BTC) has not accumulated enough power for that. As long as the rate remains trading below the $20,575 mark, bears tend to be more powerful than bulls.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,710 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today as the price has gone up by 1.63% since yesterday.

Although buyers are trying to seize the initiative, XRP remains trading in a wide channel between the support at $0.3119 and the resistance at $0.3694. One can consider a potential rise only if the price reaches the $0.36 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.3321 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) is the main loser, falling by 7.11%.

Even though Litecoin (LTC) remains trading in a wide range, the price is slowly approaching its support level at $52.28 on the daily chart. In this case, a further drop to the $53 mark might provoke a sharp drop to the $50 area.

Litecoin is trading at $55.94 at press time.