Original U.Today article

BTC, XRP and LTC Price Analysis for September 16

Fri, 09/16/2022 - 16:03
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins can remain bullish against neutral market?
BTC, XRP and LTC Price Analysis for September 16
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Despite ongoing sellers' pressure, some coins are trying to grow, according to their CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is on the list of those coins that are located in the green zone.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the slight growth, it is too early to think about a fast recovery as Bitcoin (BTC) has not accumulated enough power for that. As long as the rate remains trading below the $20,575 mark, bears tend to be more powerful than bulls.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,710 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today as the price has gone up by 1.63% since yesterday.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Although buyers are trying to seize the initiative, XRP remains trading in a wide channel between the support at $0.3119 and the resistance at $0.3694. One can consider a potential rise only if the price reaches the $0.36 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.3321 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) is the main loser, falling by 7.11%.

LTC/USD chart by TradingView

Even though Litecoin (LTC) remains trading in a wide range, the price is slowly approaching its support level at $52.28 on the daily chart. In this case, a further drop to the $53 mark might provoke a sharp drop to the $50 area.

Litecoin is trading at $55.94 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction #Litecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ethereum Offshoot Coin ETHW Plunges 60% Since Start of Trading: Details
09/16/2022 - 16:06
Ethereum Offshoot Coin ETHW Plunges 60% Since Start of Trading: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Wall Street Veteran Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum Look "Ominously" Bearish
09/16/2022 - 16:04
Wall Street Veteran Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum Look "Ominously" Bearish
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 16
09/16/2022 - 15:53
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk