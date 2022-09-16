BTC, XRP and LTC Price Analysis for September 16

Despite ongoing sellers' pressure, some coins are trying to grow, according to their CoinMarketCap ranking.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is on the list of those coins that are located in the green zone.
Despite the slight growth, it is too early to think about a fast recovery as Bitcoin (BTC) has not accumulated enough power for that. As long as the rate remains trading below the $20,575 mark, bears tend to be more powerful than bulls.
Bitcoin is trading at $19,710 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the biggest gainer today as the price has gone up by 1.63% since yesterday.
Although buyers are trying to seize the initiative, XRP remains trading in a wide channel between the support at $0.3119 and the resistance at $0.3694. One can consider a potential rise only if the price reaches the $0.36 zone.
XRP is trading at $0.3321 at press time.
LTC/USD
Litecoin (LTC) is the main loser, falling by 7.11%.
Even though Litecoin (LTC) remains trading in a wide range, the price is slowly approaching its support level at $52.28 on the daily chart. In this case, a further drop to the $53 mark might provoke a sharp drop to the $50 area.
Litecoin is trading at $55.94 at press time.