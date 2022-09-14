Original U.Today article

BTC, SOL and ETC Price Analysis for September 14

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins are ready to return to bullish trend?
BTC, SOL and ETC Price Analysis for September 14
Even though some coins are in the green zone, the cryptocurrency market does not look bullish today.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 3.27% over the last day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) remains trading below the $20,575 level, which means that bulls have not managed to seize the initiative yet.

Thus, the buying volume is low, confirming sellers' pressure. One can expect a potential upward move only when the rate returns above the $20,575 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,259 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) follows the fall of Bitcoin (BTC), losing 3.81% of its price share since yesterday.

SOL/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SOL's chart is looking similar to Bitcoin's (BTC) as the price is below the $34.26 mark. In this, there are more chances to see an ongoing fall rather than a bounceback. All in all, the next stop at which traders can see buyers' reaction is the zone around $32.

SOL is trading at $33.54 at press time.

ETC/USD

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is the only gainer from our list today as the price of the altcoin has rocketed by more than 5%.

ETC/USD chart by TradingView

According to the daily chart, there are high chances to see today's candle bullish if buyers can hold the gained initiative. However, it is still too early to think about growth, as ETC remains trading below the $38 mark, which is important to break for a midterm rise.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is trading at $37.13 at press time.

