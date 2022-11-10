Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 10

Thu, 11/10/2022 - 16:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has fall ended for Ethereum (ETH)?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 10
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market might have found the local bottom as most of the coins are in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by more than 7%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, Ethereum (ETH) has bounced off the support level at $1,171. At the moment, the price is trying to fix above the resistance at $1,310. If buyers can do that by the end of the day, there are chances to see further growth tomorrow.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is also positive as the rate is able to fix above yesterday's high at $1,336. If that happens and the volume keeps rising, bulls might seize the initiative and try to restore the rate to the next resistance zone around $1,500.

ETH/BTC chart by TradingView

Analyzing the chart against Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) has almost immediately gotten back in the game as the bar is about to close in the bullish zone, above BTC 0.07175.

Related
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 9

In this case, traders might see a further rise to the BTC 0.08 mark shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $1,334 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image 3rd Biggest Dogecoin Whale Moves Billions of DOGE as Anon Wallets Shift 5 Billion
11/10/2022 - 15:45
3rd Biggest Dogecoin Whale Moves Billions of DOGE as Anon Wallets Shift 5 Billion
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image ADA, SHIB and XRP Surge as Bitcoin Climbs $17,000: Details
11/10/2022 - 15:40
ADA, SHIB and XRP Surge as Bitcoin Climbs $17,000: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Crypto Influencer Who Warned About FTX Shares His View on What to Do Now
11/10/2022 - 15:09
Crypto Influencer Who Warned About FTX Shares His View on What to Do Now
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev