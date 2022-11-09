DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 9

Original U.Today article

Can one expect bounce back of DOGE and SHIB soon?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The drop has continued today as none of the top 10 coins is in the green zone.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 11%.

On the daily chart, DOGE broke the support level at $0.09; however, it is trying to for this level today. If the price fixes above it against the increased volume, there are chances to see a correction to the vital zone of $0.1 by the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.08943 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is following the drop of DOGE, declining by 8.91% since yesterday.

On the daily chart, SHIB has reached the support level at $0.00000924 against the declining volume. Currently, one needs to pay attention to the closure of the bar.

If that happens near the level, one can expect the sharp dump to the $0.00000850 zone shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000987 at press time.