Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 9

Wed, 11/09/2022 - 15:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can one expect bounce back of DOGE and SHIB soon?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 9
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The drop has continued today as none of the top 10 coins is in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 11%.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

On the daily chart, DOGE broke the support level at $0.09; however, it is trying to for this level today. If the price fixes above it against the increased volume, there are chances to see a correction to the vital zone of $0.1 by the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.08943 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is following the drop of DOGE, declining by 8.91% since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, SHIB has reached the support level at $0.00000924 against the declining volume. Currently, one needs to pay attention to the closure of the bar.

Related
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for November 8

If that happens near the level, one can expect the sharp dump to the $0.00000850 zone shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000987 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitcoin May Revisit $10,000 for Worse Reason Than FTX Downfall: Bloomberg's Chief Analyst
11/09/2022 - 16:05
Bitcoin May Revisit $10,000 for Worse Reason Than FTX Downfall: Bloomberg's Chief Analyst
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Chiliz Network Shares Crucial Updates for Users, Here Are Details
11/09/2022 - 15:55
Chiliz Network Shares Crucial Updates for Users, Here Are Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Solana Among Top Laggards Amid FTX Drama
11/09/2022 - 15:44
Solana Among Top Laggards Amid FTX Drama
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya