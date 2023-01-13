Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 13

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls remain more powerful then bears, according to CoinMarketCap.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) is rising faster than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 2.26%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has been trading in a narrow range today. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily closure. If it occurs closer to the resistance than to the support, the breakout of the $1,418 mark may be a repreqsuite for a rise to the $1,430 zone.

On the daily time frame, the price of trading is within yesterday's candle, which means that the main altcoin needs more time to accumulate power for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $1,400-$1,430 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

On the bigger chart, the price is about to close above the nearest support level at $1,352. If that happens, the next level at which buyers might find trouble is the resistance at $1,503 that serves the mirror level.

Ethereum is trading at $1,415 at press time.