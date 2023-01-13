Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 13

Fri, 01/13/2023 - 15:36
Denys Serhiichuk
How long can Ethereum (ETH) remain bullish?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 13
Bulls remain more powerful then bears, according to CoinMarketCap.

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) is rising faster than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 2.26%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has been trading in a narrow range today. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily closure. If it occurs closer to the resistance than to the support, the breakout of the $1,418 mark may be a repreqsuite for a rise to the $1,430 zone.

On the daily time frame, the price of trading is within yesterday's candle, which means that the main altcoin needs more time to accumulate power for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $1,400-$1,430 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

On the bigger chart, the price is about to close above the nearest support level at $1,352. If that happens, the next level at which buyers might find trouble is the resistance at $1,503 that serves the mirror level.

Ethereum is trading at $1,415 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

