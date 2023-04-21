Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for April 21

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market has almost entirely come back to the red zone, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost more than Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 2.74%.

Despite the fall, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has made a false breakout of the local support level at $1,896. If the daily closure happens far from the $1,900 mark, a bounce back may continue to the $1,920-$1,930 zone tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the situation remains bearish as the bar is about to close below yesterday's low at $1,913.60. In this case, there is a high possibility of seeing a further decline to the next important support level at $1,846. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has returned to the middle of a wide channel. The price is located below the crucial $2,000 mark, which means that sellers have seized the initiative.

However, the leading altcoin is still far from the support at $1,715. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $1,850-$1,950 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $1,909 at press time.