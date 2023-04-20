Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for April 20

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears are not going to give up so easily as the rates of most of the coins are still falling.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano has dropped by 0.60% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) has made a false breakout of the support level at $0.4113. Currently, one should pay attention to the daily closure.

If buyers can seize the lost initiative, there is a chance to see a return to the resistance at $0.42.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has once again bounced off the support level at $0.4098. The volume keeps declining, which means that buyers are not ready to buy the altcoin at the moment. In this case, there is a high chance of seeing a breakout, followed by a sharp drop to the $0.40 zone.

On the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), the rate of Cardano (ADA) is going down after a failed attempt to fix above the 0.000015 zone. If a test of the 0.000014 happens, there is a possibility of seeing a further decrease to the 0.000013-0.0000135 area by the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.4162 at press time.