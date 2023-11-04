Advertisement
Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for November 4

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which cryptocurrencies have found local peak?
Sat, 11/04/2023 - 15:55
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with continued growth of the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.09% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is trading sideways, getting energy for a further move. The volume has declined, which means that neither bulls nor bears are ready yet. In this case, consolidation in the area of $34,400-$35,400 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $34,723 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC), rising by 2.40%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of ETH is looking more bullish than BTC. The price is on the way to test the resistance at $1,865.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 3

If buyers can hold the initiative, traders can expect a test of the $1,900 zone soon.

Ethereum is trading at $1,835 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has gained the most value today, rising by 3.28%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has broken the resistance of $234.8. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and maintain the price above that mark, the growth may continue to the $240-$245 area next week.

BNB is trading at $236 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is not an exception, going up by 2.63%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of ADA is looking bullish as the price is returning to the resistance level of $0.3295. If the bar closes around that mark, there is a chance to see a breakout followed by a blast to the $0.34 area.

ADA is trading at $0.3223 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction #Cardano Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

