BTC, ETH, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for November 4

The weekend has started with continued growth of the cryptocurrency market.
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.09% over the last day.
On the hourly chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is trading sideways, getting energy for a further move. The volume has declined, which means that neither bulls nor bears are ready yet. In this case, consolidation in the area of $34,400-$35,400 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.
Bitcoin is trading at $34,723 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC), rising by 2.40%.
From the technical point of view, the rate of ETH is looking more bullish than BTC. The price is on the way to test the resistance at $1,865.
If buyers can hold the initiative, traders can expect a test of the $1,900 zone soon.
Ethereum is trading at $1,835 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) has gained the most value today, rising by 3.28%.
On the daily time frame, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has broken the resistance of $234.8. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and maintain the price above that mark, the growth may continue to the $240-$245 area next week.
BNB is trading at $236 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is not an exception, going up by 2.63%.
On the daily chart, the rate of ADA is looking bullish as the price is returning to the resistance level of $0.3295. If the bar closes around that mark, there is a chance to see a breakout followed by a blast to the $0.34 area.
ADA is trading at $0.3223 at press time.