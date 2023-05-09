Ethereum (ETH) Hits New All-Time Record After 'Dip for Ants'

Tue, 05/09/2023 - 12:15
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum's fundamental growth still active as amount of locked Ether climbs back to pre-unlock values
Ethereum (ETH) recently achieved a new all-time record, as the amount of ETH locked reached a staggering 19,375,242 ETH. This milestone comes after what can be described as a "dip for ants," as the recent withdrawals appear minuscule when viewed from a broader perspective. This achievement has significant implications for Ethereum and its investors, particularly in terms of the cryptocurrency's future growth potential.

The locked ETH includes several categories, such as ETH staked on the Beacon chain, ETH deposited to the Beacon contract but not yet validating and rewards on the Beacon chain. Collectively, these categories represent the ETH that is "out of circulation," thereby reducing the available supply and potentially driving up demand and price.

The fact that such a substantial amount of ETH is locked away demonstrates increasing interest in and adoption of Ethereum's proof-of-stake (PoS) system. As more investors stake their ETH on the Beacon chain, it showcases confidence in Ethereum's long-term viability and growth prospects. This trend could further solidify Ethereum's position as a leading cryptocurrency and smart contract platform.

When analyzing recent withdrawals in the context of the broader Ethereum ecosystem, it becomes clear that these movements are relatively insignificant. The locked ETH has continued to grow despite minor fluctuations, suggesting that the cryptocurrency's overall health remains robust. For investors, this serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a long-term perspective when evaluating market movements.

The new all-time record for locked ETH underscores the strength of the Ethereum network and its potential for continued growth. As Ethereum 2.0 progresses and the transition to a PoS model becomes more firmly established, it is likely that the amount of locked ETH will continue to rise.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

