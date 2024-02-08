Ethereum (ETH) & Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Seeing Inflows As Pushd (PUSHD) Offers Another Presale Round

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to on-chain data, we see an active movement of smart money between Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) networks. This transition highlights the importance of market knowledge and timing in investment decisions. Meanwhile Pushd (PUSHD) is offering an alternative way of operating in the digital assets market.

Ethereum (ETH) investors funds on move

While Ethereum (ETH) remains a cornerstone of the blockchain world, its investors are not sitting on their ETH quietly. Ethereum (ETH) has successfully moved to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) which drastically changed the network's shape and pushed some investors away from the ecosystem, while attracting a whole new layer of stakers and users who prefer staking over mining.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) holders are steady

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork from Bitcoin (BTC), aimed at increasing the block size limit and offering faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) remains a niche project and that's why most of its largest holders show a high conviction for the assets and tend to stick to their holdings.

The current price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is approximately $235.12. It reached its all-time high of $3,324 on December 20th 2017 just as many assets of that era.

Pushd (PUSHD) pushes e-commerce on blockchain

Pushd’s (PUSHD) marketplace serves as a gateway to the decentralized e-commerce world, offering efficiency and user empowerment, according to the project's team. Its no-KYC, instant transaction environment tries to address key market demands, making Pushd (PUSHD) a choice for those who wish to become a part of e-commerce on Blockchain.

Pushd’s (PUSHD) presents a clear use case with the potential for adoption in the future if the platform successfully gains traction on the market after the presale.

Its current presale price offers an entry point for investors looking to capitalize on projects that are just entering the market, making it an informed choice for those who wish to gain more risk exposure in exchange for a potential reward in the future.