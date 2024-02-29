Advertisement
AD

Ethereum (ETH) at $4,000 Isn't Far Away: When Should We Expect It?

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum remains euphoric, but question is for how long
Thu, 29/02/2024 - 11:00
Ethereum (ETH) at $4,000 Isn't Far Away: When Should We Expect It?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum continues its impressive surge, and questioning the longevity of the current euphoric rally makes total sense. With the cryptocurrency recently piercing through resistance levels with ease, the atmosphere is rife with optimism. However, tides can turn quickly, and a reversal could be lurking just around the corner.

Advertisement

Ethereum's recent price action paints a picture of robust bullish momentum. The price has been on a steep incline, breaking past the psychological barrier of $3,000 and not showing immediate signs of slowing down. The moving averages are well-positioned below the current price, indicating a strong uptrend. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is venturing into overbought territory, which historically signals that a price pullback could be imminent.

https://www.tradingview.com/
ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

The immediate support for ETH lies at the $3,200 level, which aligns with the 50-day moving average, acting as a dynamic support. The next significant support is at $2,900, a level that had previously acted as a resistance and could now provide a cushion for any potential retracement.

Related
BONK Surges Past PEPE

Despite the strong uptrend, one cannot ignore the euphoria currently embedded in the market – a sentiment that can often precede a sharp correction. The market's enthusiasm, if unchecked by fundamentals, can lead to an overcrowding of long positions. Should there be a trigger for a sell-off, a cascade of long liquidations could exacerbate the reversal, sending prices tumbling in a domino effect.

A bullish scenario would see Ethereum maintaining its momentum, perhaps consolidating above $3,400 before making another leg up. However, the bearish case, which cannot be discounted, suggests that traders should brace for a potential pullback. The market's current state of euphoria, while intoxicating, can blindside investors, leading to an abrupt end to the bullish parade.

#Ethereum
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Whale Makes Major Moves With SHIB and PEPE Amid Market Rise
2024/02/29 10:57
Whale Makes Major Moves With SHIB and PEPE Amid Market Rise
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Bitcoin on Track for Record $22,000 Monthly Candle
2024/02/29 10:57
Bitcoin on Track for Record $22,000 Monthly Candle
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano Creator Mobilizes ADA Enthusiasts for Critical Initiative
2024/02/29 10:57
Cardano Creator Mobilizes ADA Enthusiasts for Critical Initiative
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Memeinator Smashes Past the $5m Mark
Algotech Presale Revolutionizes DeFi Scene, Surpassing $1 Million Raised in Just Weeks
First Bitcoin Blockchain ICO Rockets Past $5M Milestone
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ethereum (ETH) at $4,000 Isn't Far Away: When Should We Expect It?
Whale Makes Major Moves With SHIB and PEPE Amid Market Rise
Bitcoin on Track for Record $22,000 Monthly Candle
Show all