Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Roadmap For Next Ten Years Unveiled by Vitalik Buterin

Thu, 03/19/2020 - 12:02
  • Vladislav Sopov

    It looks like Vitalik Buterin of Ethereum Foundation isn't letting market volatility stop him. He just keeps building and that's how he forsees ETH2 progress until 2030!

Cover image via vk.com
Foresight and coolness are two virtues that are inevitable for a top-level developer and entrepreneur. Amidst the crypto bloodbath, both still apply to Vitalik Buterin, an Ethereum Foundation co-founder. He published a very detailed roadmap of Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 development for the next ten years.

Ethereum 2.0 Phase 0 hand in hand with Ethereum 1.0

The scheme announced by Mr. Buterin is so sophisticated that many of his Twitter followers claim it's impossible to understand. He also highlighted that this roadmap solely represents his own view on how the Ethereum (ETH) network will be developed.

According to his roadmap, Ethereum 2.0 initial stage development - Phase 0 or Beacon Chain - will re-consider some of Ethereum 1.0's elements, including gas pricing, client synchronization, fee policy rescheduling in terms of EIP 1559, etc. As a result, the light Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 client will be integrated into Ethereum 1.0.

After the Phase 0 launch, it will be subject to audits and tests. Once they are finished and specifications are updated, the historic ETH1-to-ETH2 merge will erase Proof-of-Work consensus.

Perfect timing

Mr. Buterin outlined that this roadmap is the product of a two-year R&D process that allowed Ethereum to create the perfect design for its future network. Also, great efforts have been made to ensure a smooth transition for the decentralized application infrastructure.

We know much more about the capabilities and limits of proof of stake, security models of sharding, etc etc. Thanks to the hard work of many, moon math like ZK-SNARKs is looking increasingly down-to-earth.

However, this scheme is not final as the team behind the Ethereum network is striving to reduce the complexity of its parts.

According to different estimations, the roll-out of Ethereum 2.0 may occur by mid-year, 2020. They will at least launch its first stage by the end of 2020 in co-existence with Ethereum 1.0.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Thu, 03/19/2020 - 15:26
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The criminals behind the Stantinko botnet have come up with new obfuscating techniques to secretly mine Monero (XMR) on their victims’ computers

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The Stantinko botnet has weaponized unique techniques for stealthily mining Monero on about half a million computers under its control, according to Slovak internet security company ESET.  

New obfuscating techniques 

In its new post, ESET has outlined five new ways cryptojackers manage to obfuscate illicit cryptocurrency mining. The most elaborate one is generating the strings that are used by the malware in the computer’s memory. Meanwhile, the strings embedded in the module might not serve any purpose apart from deceiving the victim's antivirus software.  

“Since all the strings to be used in a particular function are always assembled sequentially at the beginning of the function, one can emulate the entry points of the functions and extract the sequences of printable characters that arise to reveal the strings,” ESET researcher Vladislav Hrčka explains.    

In order to avoid detection, bad actors also rely on such techniques as the addition of dead code and dead resources.  

A new monetization strategy  

The botnet, which started operating as early as in 2012, mainly targets users from Russia and Ukraine. Last year, the criminal behind it added a module Monero (XMR), the anonymous cryptocurrency, to generate more easy money. Prior to that, it would rely on advertising fraud and credential theft for monetizing. 

Monero has been the darling of cryptojackers for years. As reported by U.Today, illegally mined coins account for more than four percent of the cryptocurrency’s total circulating supply.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

