Ethereum 2.0 Developer Revealed the Potential ETH 2.0 Launch Date

0
📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    Paul Hauner of Sigma Prime, ETH2 Lighthouse client builder, has joined new episode of Into The Ether podcast. He shared some details of Ethereum 2.0 network progress.

Cover image via pixabay.com
Contents

In the recent episode of Into The Ether podcast by EthHub.Io, Paul Hauner, who is contributing to the LightHouse ETH2 client written in Rust, discussed the future design of Ethereum 2.0 network as well as the prospects of its launch.

Ethereum 2.0: More Decentralized, More Secure, More Speedy

Mr. Hauner revealed that libp2p will be the main technological stack for Ethereum 2.0 instead of devp2p. Despite being very young, libp2p is one of the cutting-edge toolkits for decentralized systems like Polkadot, Substrate or IPFS-based projects. 

With respect to the security, Mr. Hauner explained the concept of an 'attestation'. Acting as certificates of system status in a particular moment, such attestations will be included into blocks of the new Ethereum. It will upgrade the attack-resistance of the whole system and reduce the ability of malicious validators to corrupt the consensus.

Speaking on the progress of ETH2 public testnet, Mr. Hauner revealed that 16 000 users are validating its transactions now. The overall speed of the new system will allow it to add one block to Ethereum orders of magnitude faster than now when it takes 10-12 secs.

When PoS?

Typically, developers avoid sharing the detailed time frameworks of the products under development. For Ethereum 2.0 such a disclosure has already caused heated debates in Ethereum Foundation.

Nevertheless, Mr. Hauner told the audience that this week the new version of specifications (network rules) will be published. After that, the developers will spend 3-4 weeks preparing the multi-client testnet. So, Mr. Hauner concluded:

In terms of when can we expect to see mainnet, (...), perhaps like a five or six months, maybe seven. A kind of mid-year range.

With that said, we should get prepared for the mainnet launch of Ethereum 2.0 by the start of Q3, 2020.

Do you belive that EF can achieve such a milestine in time? Tell us your opinion in Comments!

#Ethereum

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Craig Wright Has ‘Satoshi Nakamoto Scholarship’ Named After Him by Bitcoin Association

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Bitcoin Association grants the first ‘Satoshi Nakamoto Scholarship’ named after Craig Wright to a student from Cambridge University

Cover image via www.youtube.com

Dr Craig Steven Wright keeps insisting that he is the real Bitcoin inventor, Satoshi Nakamoto, and this story is taking another curious turn which some may consider almost ridiculous. Bitcoin Association has set up a ‘Satoshi Nakamoto Scholarship’ named in honour of Craig Wright (CSW).

Another PR trick by Craig Wright? 

Here’s what the press release says:

“Named after Bitcoin's creator Satoshi Nakamoto (aka Dr. Craig S. Wright), the scholarship supports study and technological development of real world blockchain applications made possible by Bitcoin's original design, now represented by Bitcoin SV (BSV).”

The first scholarship has been recently given to Robin Kohze – a PhD student who is writing a thesis on genomics at Cambridge University. This person took the second place during the second Bitcoin SV Hackathon in the fall last year.

Kohze is also a founder of the Cambridge University Metanet Society. The title is also to do with Craig Wright – that is the name from his visionary “Metanet” – an Internet that is powered by the Bitcoin network. Apparently, here BSV (Bitcoin Satoshi Vision) is meant, since this is the only Bitcoin that Craig Wright and the other BSV creators publicly acknowledge as the real one.

#Craig Wright #Bitcoin SV News

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

