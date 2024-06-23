Advertisement
AD

    Grayscale Ethereum Trust Discount Shrinks to 1%

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Will Grayscale lower fees for its soon-to-be-launched Ethereum ETF to be more competitive?
    Sun, 23/06/2024 - 12:36
    Grayscale Ethereum Trust Discount Shrinks to 1%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As noted by ETF analyst Nate Geraci, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust discount has plunged to 1.45% from a peak of nearly 50% within a year.

    Advertisement

    Such a stunning development is due to the approval of a slew of Ethereum exchange-traded funds.

    Just a month ago, the fund was trading at a more than a 20% discount to net asset value (NAV). However, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made a sharp U-turn by approving several 19b-4 forms. The sudden reversal shocked seasoned market observers who expected the SEC to shoot down spot Ether ETF filings and paved the way for a significant price rally in May.

    HOT Stories
    Saylor Highlights Bitcoin’s Dominance Over Other Assets
    Saylor Highlights Bitcoin’s Dominance Over Other Assets
    DOGE Army's Enthusiasm Runs High on Potential Dogecoin Payments on X, Here's Why
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Lull
    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes

    However, it is worth noting that these products are yet to start trading since their approval is a two-step process. Now, the SEC has to green-light numerous S-1 registration forms. As reported by U.Today, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said that he expected the products to launch this summer without giving a more precise time frame.

    Geraci recently suggested that the final approval of Bitcoin ETF products could take place as soon as next week. 

    Earlier this week, prospective ETF issuers, including BlackRock, Fidelity and Grayscale, submitted their updated filings.

    Will Grayscale drop fees? 

    Grayscale's GBTC found it hard to compete with other ETFs from such heavyweights as BlackRock and Fidelity due to its exorbitant fees that are five times higher than the average fee for the other products (0.3%). Grayscale refused to lower fees for its crown jewel despite facing massive outflows.

    While some believe that Grayscale might now move to lower fees in order to record horrendous outflows, Geraci does not believe that this will be the case. The analyst has predicted that Grayscale will conduct the fee war via the Ethereum Mini Trust. 

    Moreover, Geraci does not expect Grayscale's Ether ETF to record massive outflows: "My guess is decent outflows, but not as bad as we saw w/ GBTC."

    #Ethereum News #Grayscale News #Ethereum ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Advertisement
    related image User Loses $11 Million to Crypto Phishing Scam
    Jun 23, 2024 - 12:30
    User Loses $11 Million to Crypto Phishing Scam
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Miners' Capitulation Is Still On: Will It Ever End?
    Jun 23, 2024 - 12:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Miners' Capitulation Is Still On: Will It Ever End?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image 7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Turn Into 749 Billion: Here's What Happened
    Jun 23, 2024 - 12:30
    7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Turn Into 749 Billion: Here's What Happened
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zoomex Unveils Revolutionary Whale Affiliate Program: Setting a New Standard in Crypto Affiliate Opportunities
    Memereum Sells Over 1M Tokens Within Hours on Presale While Markets Rebound
    FLOKI Unveils New Developments and Strategic Marketing Initiatives
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Grayscale Ethereum Trust Discount Shrinks to 1%
    User Loses $11 Million to Crypto Phishing Scam
    Bitcoin (BTC) Miners' Capitulation Is Still On: Will It Ever End?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD