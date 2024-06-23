Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Miners' Capitulation Is Still On: Will It Ever End?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin miners still trying to drop off as much trading volume as they can, data suggests
    Sun, 23/06/2024 - 11:15
    Bitcoin (BTC) Miners' Capitulation Is Still On: Will It Ever End?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin miners have been actively selling their holdings since the halving effect kicked in. As the on-chain data suggests, the amount of selling pressure coming from Bitcoin miners is not descending, and at the current pace, there will be very little BTC left to sell.

    Advertisement

    The halving event usually results in a period of miner capitulation because it halves the block reward for miners. This occurs when mining loses money, forcing miners to liquidate their Bitcoin holdings to pay for running expenses.

    BTCUSD
    BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

    Because of how long this phase has been, the market is under constant pressure to sell. On-chain data from multiple analytics platforms demonstrate this continued surrender. An indicator of miner surrender and recovery stages, the Bitcoin hash ribbons are still displaying stress.

    HOT Stories
    Saylor Highlights Bitcoin’s Dominance Over Other Assets
    Saylor Highlights Bitcoin’s Dominance Over Other Assets
    DOGE Army's Enthusiasm Runs High on Potential Dogecoin Payments on X, Here's Why
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Lull
    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes

    The hash ribbons chart, which shows a significant period of miner capitulation that has not yet been resolved, makes this prolonged phase clear. The persistent selling pressure has blocked Bitcoin's price recovery from reaching its previous highs. One of the primary reasons behind Bitcoin's inability to break above significant resistance levels is the miners' unceasing selling.

    Related
    Fri, 06/21/2024 - 17:46
    Gobbling Up Bitcoin: Dell CEO Excites Bitcoin Community
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin is stumbling to maintain its position above the 50 EMA and 100 EMA as it moves dangerously close to the 200 EMA. The relative strength index or RSI at 43.10 indicates that the price of Bitcoin is not overbought or oversold, but the ongoing selling pressure from miners has kept the market moving in a bearish direction.

    Different levels of long and short interest in Bitcoin are indicated by funding rates on well-known exchanges such as Binance, OKX and Bybit. The sentiment of traders and prospective price movements are revealed by these rates. An even-handed attitude toward trading is indicated by the comparatively neutral funding rate for Bitcoin.

    The market is still significantly impacted by miners' sales. The conclusion of this capitulation stage may depend on a number of factors. Miners might not have to sell their holdings if there was a substantial increase in the price of Bitcoin that would once again make mining profitable.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Advertisement
    related image 7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Turn Into 749 Billion: Here's What Happened
    Jun 23, 2024 - 11:09
    7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Turn Into 749 Billion: Here's What Happened
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 2,682% With No Price Momentum
    Jun 23, 2024 - 11:09
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 2,682% With No Price Momentum
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Saylor Highlights Bitcoin’s Dominance Over Other Assets
    Jun 23, 2024 - 11:09
    Saylor Highlights Bitcoin’s Dominance Over Other Assets
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zoomex Unveils Revolutionary Whale Affiliate Program: Setting a New Standard in Crypto Affiliate Opportunities
    Memereum Sells Over 1M Tokens Within Hours on Presale While Markets Rebound
    FLOKI Unveils New Developments and Strategic Marketing Initiatives
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Miners' Capitulation Is Still On: Will It Ever End?
    7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Turn Into 749 Billion: Here's What Happened
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 2,682% With No Price Momentum
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD