Ethereum to Reduce Energy Consumption by 99.95 Percent: Research

News
Tue, 05/18/2021 - 13:49
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum to consume 99.95 less power after transitioning to proof of stake (PoS), according to researcher Carl Beekhuizen
Ethereum to Reduce Energy Consumption by 99.95 Percent: Research
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

With blockchain carbon emissions becoming a hot-button issue in the wake of the Tesla imbroglio, Ethereum Foundation researcher Carl Beekhuizen has published a new blog post. In it, he estimates that Ethereum would be able to reduce its energy consumption by 99.95 percent after transitioning to proof of stake (PoS).

Beekhuizen claims that there are approximately 87,897 validators, excluding exchanges and staking services.

After doing the math, he determined that they cumulatively need roughly 1.64 megawatts of power. Even if it goes as high as 2.64 megawatts, this would correspond to the energy consumption of a small village instead of a whole country.

Ethereum miners currently consume roughly 9.9 terawatt-hours per year (TWh/yr). Beekhuizen came up with an infographic to illustrate how drastically Ethereum's power usage would be reduced.

Ethereum
Image by blog.ethereum.org

The researcher claims that these are only "ballpark estimations" since there is no available statistical data as of now. But he expects the new iteration of Ethereum to be roughly 200 times more energy-efficient than the proof of stake (PoS) iteration.

While dramatic energy savings might be compelling, opponents of proof of stake (PoS) believe that it is less secure due to a higher number of attack vectors.

Related
Ark Breaks with Elon Musk on Bitcoin, Describing Tesla's U-Turn as "Misguided"

Bitcoin consumes less power than the banking industry

According to a recent report by Galaxy Digital, Bitcoin consumes 113.89 TWh/yr, meaning that it requires more energy than countries like Argentina.

However, Bitcoin is a much smaller energy hog than the legacy banking system with 238.92 TWh/yr. Moreover, miners now mainly rely on renewable energy.

The global energy supply is currently 166,071 TWh/yr.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Ethereum to Reduce Energy Consumption by 99.95 Percent: Research
05/18/2021 - 13:49

Ethereum to Reduce Energy Consumption by 99.95 Percent: Research
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Institutions Prohibited from Doing Cryptocurrency Business in China: Insider Colin Wu
05/18/2021 - 13:34

Institutions Prohibited from Doing Cryptocurrency Business in China: Insider Colin Wu
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image KIWIE 1001 Launches Offline Showroom in Latvia to Promote NFT Artists
05/18/2021 - 13:02

KIWIE 1001 Launches Offline Showroom in Latvia to Promote NFT Artists
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img