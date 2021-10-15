Comedy-Doc About Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Raises Funds in Less Than One Day

"Bull Run," a Spanish comedy-documentary about cryptocurrencies, has secured funding in less than a day through tokenization, Deadline reports.



The Immigrant, a Los Angeles-based film and television production studio, is responsible for producing the project in partnership with Cosabona Films.



Director Ana Ramon Rubio will be exploring the murky world of cryptocurrencies amid their surging popularity.



As the Dogecoin-inspired "Wolf of Wall Street" poster suggests, the key focus will be on the meme coin mania that resulted in the rapid rise of such cryptocurrencies as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Image by wearetheimmigrant.com