ETH Tops $4,000, Leaves Ethereum Trader With Liquidation Loss

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, has been on an impressive upward trend in recent months.

Ethereum's price rose to new highs, surpassing $4,000 for the second time in history, fueled by increased institutional interest as well as expectations about the upcoming Dencun upgrade.

Amid this bullish momentum, traders and investors have been attentively tracking Ethereum's price changes, looking for ways to profit from its rising trajectory. However, the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market means that fortunes can shift quickly, resulting in substantial gains and losses for market participants.

Against the backdrop of Ethereum's breathtaking surge, a liquidation event has occurred, which was reported by PeckShield Alert.

A trader, who goes by the alias "nakamotosatoshi.eth," was using Compound, a decentralized lending platform that allows users to borrow and lend crypto assets via cTokens, which are the primary means of interacting with the Compound Protocol.

However, as the price of ETH soared to $4,030, the trader's collateral became insufficient to cover the borrowed amount, triggering a liquidation event in which the trader was liquidated for 93.16 million cDAI worth $2.13 million.

At the time of writing, ETH was up 2.43% in the last 24 hours to $4,045 after attaining intraday highs of $4,054. Given the recent price climb, ETH is currently 17.47% away from its all-time high of $4,891, reached in November 2021.

Expectations are high as the Dencun upgrade, which intends to incorporate many Ethereum Improvement Proposals, (EIPs) such as EIP-4844 which offers "proto-danksharding," goes live on Ethereum within the next 48 hours.

Scheduled for March 13, the Dencun upgrade will introduce blobs, expected to significantly reduce data availability costs for L2s.