Ethereum Developer Reveals Surprising Wish as ETH Network About to Turn 10

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and the most popular blockchain platform for smart contracts and decentralized apps, will celebrate its tenth anniversary on July 30, 2025.

Ethereum conducted an initial coin offering (ICO) in August 2014 to launch its native token, Ethereum. Some 50 million ETH were sold for about $0.31 per coin, raising more than $16 million.

Although ETH tokens were available for purchase in 2014, the Ethereum blockchain did not become live until the following year, which meant that ETH customers had to wait for the blockchain to debut before moving or using their ETH.

On July 30, 2015, "Frontier" marked the official debut of the Ethereum network, and Ethereum generated its "genesis block."

As Ethereum approaches the decade milestone, one of its core developers has expressed his desire to have Ethereum awarded a Nobel Prize equivalent to recognize and reward its contributions and achievements.

Tim Beiko, an Ethereum core developer, shared a wish along these lines in the belief that Ethereum deserves similar recognition for its significant contributions to the crypto space.

Free idea: a few years ago, someone told me they'd like to see a Nobel Prize equivalent for Ethereum, but it hasn't happened yet.



The chain will turn 10 years old in ~18 months, which seems like great timing for this! It gives enough time to make it happen properly, too 😄 — timbeiko.eth ☀️ (@TimBeiko) February 28, 2024

Beiko stated that years ago, someone informed him that they hoped to see a Nobel Prize equivalent for Ethereum, but that has yet to happen. He said that the Ethereum chain will be 10 years old in around 18 months, which appears to be ideal timing for this ambition. Furthermore, the 18-month time gap would provide for adequate preparation.

As expected, Beiko's tweet garnered reactions and suggestions from the ETH community. An X user proposed the Devas award, which Beiko acknowledged, noting that the bull case for Devas is that it is nearly equivalent to the Oscars, which he thinks is cool and valuable.

Beiko also deliberated on the number of individuals that would make up the winning team, suggesting a cap of about five to ten individuals.