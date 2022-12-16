ETH, ADA, XRP Suffer Losses as 24-Hour Market Liquidations Rise Above $110 Million

Fri, 12/16/2022 - 15:04
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
About $112 million in overleveraged positions have been blown out across whole market
ETH, ADA, XRP Suffer Losses as 24-Hour Market Liquidations Rise Above $110 Million
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrencies suffered a second day of losses after the Federal Reserve approved a lesser interest rate hike than previous ones this year on Dec. 14.

The Fed has raised interest rates by 75 basis points four times this year to curb inflation, which is currently at a 40-year high in the United States. The Federal Reserve of the United States raised interest rates by 50 basis points this time.

This move demonstrated to investors that, despite the modest rate increase, the Fed may sustain its aggressive monetary policy in 2023.

The markets reacted to the news, which may indicate uncertainty in the coming year of 2023. At the time of publication, most of the crypto market remained in the red, with several cryptocurrencies posting losses between 5% and 10%.

Bitcoin has dipped beneath its much-shielded $17,000 mark, down 3.1% in the last 24 hours.

According to Coinglass data, about $112 million in overleveraged positions have been blown out across the whole market, with Bitcoin and Ethereum accounting for the majority. Ethereum suffered more liquidations than Bitcoin due to larger 24-hour losses.

Related
Here's How Bitcoin Could Win from Federal Reserve's Closed Meeting

The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (ETH), posted nearly $41 million in liquidations, while Bitcoin (BTC) posted roughly $33 million. XRP (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) saw $1.61 million and $1.27 million in liquidations, respectively.

At the time of writing, XRP was down 4.17% at $0.363. Cardano's ADA was likewise down 5.41% at $0.285. Ethereum is also recording losses of 5% as it trades at $1,210.

#Ethereum #Cardano #XRP #crypto
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Manchester United Launches Tezos-Powered NFT
12/16/2022 - 15:59
Manchester United Launches Tezos-Powered NFT
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image This XRP Ledger Coin Is up 25% in Week, What's Known About onAVAX (OVX)?
12/16/2022 - 15:49
This XRP Ledger Coin Is up 25% in Week, What's Known About onAVAX (OVX)?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Trillions of Shiba Inu Wired Between Anon Wallets as Top Whales Dump Their SHIB
12/16/2022 - 14:52
Trillions of Shiba Inu Wired Between Anon Wallets as Top Whales Dump Their SHIB
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan