    ETH, ADA and AVAX Print Unusual Triple-Digit Whale Transaction Surge

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Altcoin whale transactions blowing up amid price recovery
    Tue, 6/08/2024 - 13:26
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market recovery at this time is fueled by many factors, including large transactions from whale investors. While most digital currencies are in rebound mode after intensive sell-offs from yesterday, the trio of Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX) and general altcoins have printed massive whale transaction booms in the past 24 hours.

    Whale validation for ETH, ADA and AVAX

    According to data insights from crypto analytics platform IntoTheBlock (ITB), Ethereum (ETH) has jumped by 320.84% in large transactions with a total of $19.37 billion traded within this time span. For transactions worth $100,000 and above, Ethereum conducted close to 17,000 within the 24 hour time span with over 8.04 million ETH shuffled.

    Cardano even has a more visible uptick in this regard. Known historically to welcome large whale transactions, Cardano saw 188% growth in this metric with over $11.94 billion in value traded. For ADA, a total of 38.36 billion coins are featured in this regard, marked by 8,670 transactions overnight.

    Avalanche was not sidelined in the whale transaction push, scoring growth of 156.48% in 24 hours overall. With a traded volume of $241.45 million and 12.47 million in AVAX terms, the intrigue surrounding altcoin in this recovery push is worth acknowledging.

    What's next for altcoins

    With the whale transaction boost, there might be a sustained recovery in the price of Ethereum, Cardano and Avalanche after intensive sell-offs.

    Ethereum has jumped by 5.46% in 24 hours to $2,462.02. Cardano has printed a 13.1% rally to $0.3259 and Avalanche has soared by over 14.39% to $20.50. If sustained, the price of these altcoins may completely pare off the losses accrued over the past week on this bullish sentiment.

    The bullish anchor from Bitcoin is also helping to sustain these rallies, setting the broader altcoin ecosystem up for more success.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

