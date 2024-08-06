    Is Your Ethereum Safe? Vitalik Buterin Raises Major Security Concerns

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum's safety is crucial, and EIP7702 may change things around
    Tue, 6/08/2024 - 12:25
    
    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin raised serious concerns about EIP7702's security in a recent X exchange when comparing it to smart contract wallets. The issue of why people trust smart contract wallets but are cautious about the irrevocable nature of EIP7702 was raised by Uniswap's creator Hayden Adams.

    In response, Buterin pointed out a crucial difference: With a smart contract wallet (SCW) users have confidence in a single securely auditable piece of code. However, there are extra risks involved with EIP7702 as its security depends on users only delegating to one entity — that is the wallet.

    Strong security for Ethereum wallets is a complex task, as the exchange points out. Buterin highlights that smart contract wallets are relatively easy to use and audit. Since they only use one piece of code, extensive auditing can be used to find and fix any potential vulnerabilities.

    Security guarantees, however, may become more difficult with EIP7702 due to its more intricate delegation procedure. Users add a layer of reliance that may not be as easily auditable or secure by making sure that their delegations are made to trusted entities.

    This distinction is important because it draws attention to the various security presumptions and trust models that are present in each strategy. In his further elaboration, Adams noted that novice users might find it easier to trust their wallet without knowing the workings of the smart contract.

    This may make it more difficult to use EIP7702 for account recovery if wallets inadvertently brick the delegations of other wallets. The necessity for safe wallet solutions that do not sacrifice usability for convenience is highlighted by this real-world issue.

    The discussion draws attention to the continuous attempts within the Ethereum ecosystem to strike a balance between security, usability and trust. Encouraging trust and adoption among a wider user base will depend on security mechanisms that are both strong and easy to use as the platform continues to develop.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

