Advertisement
AD

EOS Network Scores Ecosystem Partnership with ESCC: Details

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
EOS Labs and EOS Network Foundation (ENF) teamed up with EOS Stable Coin Chain (ESCC), EVM blockchain rolled out on EOS
Thu, 12/14/2023 - 14:49
EOS Network Scores Ecosystem Partnership with ESCC: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The collaboration between EOS Labs, EOS Network Foundation and ESCC is set to leverage the cutting-edge EOS EVM architecture to introduce transformative changes to the Web3 segment of fintech applications.

EOS partners with unique stablecoin-centric blockchain ESCC

According to the official statement by EOS Labs and EOS Network Foundation (ENF), two stewards of the EOS ecosystem, the collaboration with EOS Stable Coin Chain (ESCC), a programmable EVM-compatible blockchain that is running on EOS as a smart contract, kicks off.

EOS ecosystem partners with ESCC
Image by ENF

The partnership aims to enhance the possibilities of the EOS ecosystem by providing an optimized platform for high-speed fully regulatory-compliant stablecoin transactions. 

Together, three teams are going to offer a specialized and efficient solution for handling stablecoin assets, which is expected to bring significant advancements to the EOS ecosystem and its dApps.

Hiroaki Yamasaki, CEO at ESCC, is excited by the innovative potential of the collaboration with EOS ecosystem heavyweights:

Collaborating with EOS Labs and the ENF is a significant milestone for ESCC. By being the first blockchain architecture of its kind to use stablecoins as gas fees, we are offering a unique experience to our users, distinct from any other blockchain platform. This innovation is set to transform user interactions within the blockchain space, providing a blend of stability, efficiency, and user-centric design.

As a smart contracts platform, ESCC can handle 950 swaps per second at lightning-fast speed, charging its clients $0.005 per transaction. The network achieved one-second block intervals.

More customizable blockchain solutions at intersection between EOS and Ethereum (ETH)

Yves La Rose, founder and CEO of the EOS Network Foundation, is sure that the novel collaboration might unlock previously unseen opportunities for crypto-friendly entrepreneurs and developers:

Integrating compliance and adopting stablecoins for transaction fees on ESCC is a pivotal innovation that reshapes how we approach blockchain efficiency and creates new avenues for development. This initiative reflects more than just a boost to our network's functionality; it underscores our dedication to pioneering new solutions and our agility in responding to the dynamic landscape of the blockchain sector.

ESCC's partnership with the EOS Network leverages its robust tech design, accommodating both open and regulated stablecoin environments. This perfectly aligns with the EOS Network’s vision when it comes to versatile, compliant blockchain solutions. 

The integration of EOS EVM technology within the ESCC framework is a pivotal element of this partnership. It not only enriches the EOS ecosystem but also effectively bridges the gap with the Ethereum ecosystem.

#EOS News
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Ripple's Metaco Makes Another Game-Changing TradFi Move
2023/12/14 14:47
Ripple's Metaco Makes Another Game-Changing TradFi Move
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Worldcoin (WLD) Built by Open AI Founder Soars 13%, Bigger Surge On Horizon: Report
2023/12/14 14:47
Worldcoin (WLD) Built by Open AI Founder Soars 13%, Bigger Surge On Horizon: Report
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bull Run Top Can Be Detected By This Rare Signal: Sentiment
2023/12/14 14:47
Bull Run Top Can Be Detected By This Rare Signal: Sentiment
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD