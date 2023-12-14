EOS Network Scores Ecosystem Partnership with ESCC: Details

The collaboration between EOS Labs, EOS Network Foundation and ESCC is set to leverage the cutting-edge EOS EVM architecture to introduce transformative changes to the Web3 segment of fintech applications.

EOS partners with unique stablecoin-centric blockchain ESCC

According to the official statement by EOS Labs and EOS Network Foundation (ENF), two stewards of the EOS ecosystem, the collaboration with EOS Stable Coin Chain (ESCC), a programmable EVM-compatible blockchain that is running on EOS as a smart contract, kicks off.

The partnership aims to enhance the possibilities of the EOS ecosystem by providing an optimized platform for high-speed fully regulatory-compliant stablecoin transactions.

Together, three teams are going to offer a specialized and efficient solution for handling stablecoin assets, which is expected to bring significant advancements to the EOS ecosystem and its dApps.

Hiroaki Yamasaki, CEO at ESCC, is excited by the innovative potential of the collaboration with EOS ecosystem heavyweights:

Collaborating with EOS Labs and the ENF is a significant milestone for ESCC. By being the first blockchain architecture of its kind to use stablecoins as gas fees, we are offering a unique experience to our users, distinct from any other blockchain platform. This innovation is set to transform user interactions within the blockchain space, providing a blend of stability, efficiency, and user-centric design.

As a smart contracts platform, ESCC can handle 950 swaps per second at lightning-fast speed, charging its clients $0.005 per transaction. The network achieved one-second block intervals.

More customizable blockchain solutions at intersection between EOS and Ethereum (ETH)

Yves La Rose, founder and CEO of the EOS Network Foundation, is sure that the novel collaboration might unlock previously unseen opportunities for crypto-friendly entrepreneurs and developers:

Integrating compliance and adopting stablecoins for transaction fees on ESCC is a pivotal innovation that reshapes how we approach blockchain efficiency and creates new avenues for development. This initiative reflects more than just a boost to our network's functionality; it underscores our dedication to pioneering new solutions and our agility in responding to the dynamic landscape of the blockchain sector.

ESCC's partnership with the EOS Network leverages its robust tech design, accommodating both open and regulated stablecoin environments. This perfectly aligns with the EOS Network’s vision when it comes to versatile, compliant blockchain solutions.

The integration of EOS EVM technology within the ESCC framework is a pivotal element of this partnership. It not only enriches the EOS ecosystem but also effectively bridges the gap with the Ethereum ecosystem.