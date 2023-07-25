EOS Antelope Leap 5.0 Upgrade to Be Activated in Q4, 2023, ENF Says

Here's what's about to change in EOS with its hotly anticipated Antelope Leap 5.0 upgrade

The EOS Network Foundation (ENF), a nonprofit behind the technical progress and marketing of Eos blockchain and its dApps ecosystem, shares the details of its hotly anticipated upgrade that will change the narrative for EOS-focused developers, community enthusiasts and the Web3 segment as a whole.

Antelope Leap 5.0 upgrade expected in November-December 2023, ENF says

Major EOS consensus upgrade Antelope Leap 5.0 is expected to be activated in Q4, 2023. The upgrade is set to introduce an array of technical improvements for faster synchronization, improved peer-to-peer interaction and better security for all users of EOS- and Antelope-based blockchains, the ENF statement says.

First of all, it is a HotStuff Consensus Algorithm, an open source technology originally developed by VMware in 2018. In 2019-2021, it was leveraged by Facebook blockchain initiative Libra.

To reach instant finality of transactions and rapid block verification, ENF added aggregated BLS signatures compatible with HotStuff. All improvements affect the newly launched EOS EVM ecosystem and Antelope Trustless IBC as well.

With these advancements, the blockchain's transaction finality will drop to a few seconds in the majority of cases. The upgrade is also set to result in dramatic scalability improvements.

Also, with Leap 5.0, every Antelope-based chain will have native ZK-proof enabled smart contracts at their core that makes the blockchain more competitive in the L1 segment than ever before.

"Moving beyond DPoS": What changes for community and block producers?

Last but not least, together with the cryptography researchers of University of Fudan, ENF has been working on improvements to the peer node discovery and synchronization process.

With all of these changes, the role of blockchain participants will be more mature in EOS. With Leap 5.0 activated, they will combine the roles of block proposer, consensus leader and block finalizer, while verifying transactions.

The team of ENF expects the growing decentralization of EOS- and Antelope-based blockchains through a significant increase in the number of block finalizers.

This upgrade will be the most crucial upgrade to the EOS codebase after the activation of Antelope Leap 4.0 software in April 2023.